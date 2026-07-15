Backpack dispute triggers heated confrontation on MRT train: 'You are the problem'

A heated argument broke out between two passengers on an MRT train after one man accused the other's bag of touching him.

A video reposted by Facebook group Roads.sg on Monday (July 13) shows the two men already engaged in an argument. The man recording, dressed in a black shirt, is heard telling the other man, who is wearing a grey jacket to "stop touching me".

In the five-minute-long video, the man in the grey jacket points to his own back and claims that he had already told the man in the black shirt that he was carrying his backpack "like this" on his back, suggesting that this was why it kept brushing against him.

The man in the black shirt argues: "You squeezed in then you come and argue with me. What's your problem?"

"You are the problem — your bag," the other man replies. "You are the problem from the beginning."

The post captioned: "Something wrong with him, simply trying to find (a) quarrel with people."

When the man recording the video challenged the other passenger to look for an MRT staff member to settle the matter, the latter refused, saying there was "no need" and that he "don't have time for you".

An MRT announcement is heard saying that the next station is Redhill, suggesting that the incident took place on the East-West Line. However, it is unclear exactly when and what time the incident occurred.

The man in the grey jacket, despite having moved to a seat on the train, continues accusing the man in the black shirt of "playing victim".

The man in the grey jacket also alleged that the man in the black shirt kept coughing without covering his mouth, calling him "ignorant", and demands that he stop recording.

The post has garnered more than 351,000 views and close to 1,000 comments as of Wednesday afternoon.

Netizens divided

Many netizens in the comments sided with the man recording, considering that it was a "small issue" and that the train did not seem too crowded.

One netizen commented: "Next time (if) you don't want be touched by a bag, then don't take public transport," another netizen commented. "Such a small issue yet want to argue."

A netizen empathised with both sides, writing: "We should be be tolerant and not make a big fuss if somebody's soft bag is brushing or pressed against you especially if the train is crowded.

"However, we must also be aware that there are certain situations where having somebody's bag poking you in the back is extremely uncomfortable and annoying."

Some netizens pointed out that it is a common courtesy for passengers to remove their backpacks and place them on the floor, rather than wear them on their backs, to create more space for other commuters, especially during peak hours.

Another netizen said that doing so may give one more person a chance to board the train and not be late to their destination.

[[nid:738289]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com