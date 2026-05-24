'Master Splinter belongs in the subway': Rat sighted on East-West Line train

In recent days, several rat sightings have been reported in dining establishments at Amoy Street and Kampung Admiralty, but on a train?

A 36-second video posted on Reddit on Saturday (May 23) showed just that.

In the video, a rat could be seen scurrying about on a train car on the East-West Line where the driver's cabin is located. An announcement in the background says: "Chinese Garden".

After running down towards the end of the train car, it makes a U-turn and heads back to a row of passengers who are seen raising their legs in unison as it rushes past them.

As the train doors open, it makes a dash towards the end of the train car again, even brushing past packeted food placed in a plastic bag on the train's floor.

Meanwhile, two StarHub employees are seen chasing after it. The back of their shirts read, "We got you."

The rat eventually rushes onto the platform, just as a commuter is about to board. Surprised, the commuter steps back and exits the frame.

It is unclear if he missed the train.

On Reddit, user TheOnlyKishouArima wrote: "The economy (is) so bad that the rat needs to go (to) work."

"The rat must be stuck in a....rat race," another user, Jeremypsp, wrote in reply.

Perhaps user Yapsterzz summed it up best, referring to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: "Master Splinter belongs in the subway."

AsiaOne has reached out to rail operator SMRT for comments.

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editor@asiaone.com