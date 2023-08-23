MSE, PUB, NEA building on lockdown due to 'security situation'

SINGAPORE — The Environment Building at 40 Scotts Road, which houses the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, national water agency PUB and the National Environment Agency, is under lockdown on Wednesday (Aug 23) due to a "security situation".

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, said: "While attending Asean meetings in Vientiane, Laos, I received news from back home that a security situation is ongoing at the Environment Building.

"Police had worked with security officers on premises for preliminary checks and no threat items were found. I'm monitoring the developments closely from here and am in constant contact with my colleagues."

A video on the Hardwarezone forum showed groups of people leaving the building, with at least two police vehicles seen at the driveway.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene just before 1pm, the ground floor of the building was mostly deserted, save for a handful of people milling around the information counter. A sign placed at the turnstiles leading into the lift lobby read: "We have an emergency situation. The building is under lockdown."

An employee, speaking to ST on the condition of anonymity, said an e-mail from the facilities' management at about 10am said that there was an emergency situation in the building, which was then put on lockdown. Employees could leave the building if they wished to.

ST has contacted the police, Singapore Civil Defence Force and MSE for more information.

This is a developing story.

