MSF and RWS reaching out to elderly couple after they're spotted sleeping on public benches for 2 years

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) is working with Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) after a Stomp contributor shared that he has been seeing an elderly couple sleeping on two public benches since 2017.

The Stomp contributor contributed photos and told Stomp that he sees the elderly couple almost every day at about 1am.

He told Stomp: "I always go past the area to buy food and have been seeing them at the benches outside RWS's Texas Chicken for about two years already. They're always sleeping in the same position and with bags.

"I've never approached them because they're always sleeping when I pass by.

"Hope that by sharing this with Stomp, maybe their relatives or someone who knows them can see."

Responding to a Stomp query, a MSF spokesperson said: "MSF is working with RWS to engage the couple and we have reached out to the elderly man.

"He received ComCare assistance in 2014, but recently has declined our offer of assistance. We will continue to look out for and engage the couple to offer help.

"Building an inclusive and a caring society is a collective effort. We thank the Stomp reader for surfacing this case to our attention.

"If you come across individuals or families who require support, please reach out to us at our ComCare hotline at 1800-222-0000 or approach the nearest SSO (www.msf.gov.sg/ssolocator) or Family Service Centre (www.msf.gov.sg/fsclocator).”