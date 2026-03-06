Up to $10k matching top-ups to Special Needs Trust accounts for lower- and middle-income caregivers

Caregivers from lower- and middle-income families will soon receive a lift when making plans to secure future arrangements for their loved ones after they are gone.

Speaking at the Ministry of Social and Family Development's (MSF) Committee of Supply debate on Friday (March 5), Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua acknowledged that many caregivers worry not about themselves, but about what will happen when they are no longer around.

"Caregivers carry quiet courage...We recognise the challenges they face, and we must ensure they are well-supported on this journey.

"As Singapore ages, this concern becomes even more urgent. Caregivers themselves grow older. Health challenges emerge. Future planning cannot wait," Chua said.

Matching top-ups

Setting out how MSF will support lower- and middle-income families in securing future arrangements, Chua announced that families with per capita household income of up to $3,600 can sign up to receive matching top-ups of up to $10,000 to the Special Needs Trust (SNT) accounts between April 1, 2026, and March 31, 2031.

The matching top-ups were first announced at Budget 2025.

Chua also informed the House that these families will be provided the initial $5,000 capital required to open a SNT account through Community Chest funding.

SNT is managed by the Special Needs Trust Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of SG Enable. It provides trust services specifically designed for these families, ensuring that funds set aside for the long-term care of their loved ones are professionally managed and disbursed according to the family's wishes.

Those who wish to further multiply their financial provisions for their children can also consider the Gift of a Lifetime (Goal) sponsorship scheme which provides insurance payouts into their child's SNY account when they pass on.

