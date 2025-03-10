MSF to launch pilot programmes for persons with disabilities to live independently

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) will launch two pilot programmes to help persons with disabilities live independently.

Speaking at his ministry's Budget debate on Monday (March 10), Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua said that most persons with disabilities live with their families and would like to continue doing so.

"However, many ageing caregivers who may soon be unable to care for them," he said. "Without other options, they may end up institutionalised."

Chua said that his ministry will pilot the Enabled Living Programme (ELP), starting from the second half of 2025, for those who are not able to live with their families and may require additional support for their residential arrangements.

This includes a lower-income person with disabilities whose elderly caregivers have passed.

Those under ELP will live in designated public rental flats where they can receive support such as basic supervision and coaching on living and social skills, added Chua.

A taskforce said last year that this pilot will benefit 250 people from 2025 to 2028.

Meanwhile, MSF will launch the Home Support Programme (HSP) next year for persons with disabilities who are living on their own or family home but require support to go about their daily lives.

Chua said that this includes those who are living with an elderly and frail caregiver.

"This family could tap on HSP's visiting services, such as monitoring and coaching for independent living and social skills," he added.

More uses for Child Development Account

The recently-announced Large Families Scheme is another initiative that will be part of the ministry's spending plans for the year.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in his Budget speech on Feb 18 that parents will receive a $5,000 Large Family MediSave grant for each third and subsequent child born from Feb 18.

Parents will also receive $1,000 each year in LifeSG credits for each third and subsequent child between the ages of one and six, or a total of $6,000 over six years.

Meanwhile, all third and subsequent Singapore citizen children born from Feb 18 will receive $10,000 in their Child Development Accounts (CDA) under the First Step grant.

Currently, all parents can use the funds in their children's CDA for pre-school uniforms or local field trips, among other expenses that are Baby Bonus Approved Institutions.

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Sun Xueling said that from May 2025, parents can use the CDA for pre-school enrichment programmes such as coding classes and robotics.

This is part of a move to extend CDA usage to cover incidental costs at pre-schools registered under the scheme.

"This provide more financial support for their preschoolers, to fully tap on the learning opportunities offered by their preschools."

MSF said families who save up to the co-matching cap can tap on Government funding of between $9,000 to $20,000 in their children's CDA, depending on the child's birth order.

[[nid:714775]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com