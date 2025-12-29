'We've all made mistakes before': Muay Thai studio in Bencoolen appeals for witnesses after banner gets damaged

A Muay Thai studio in Bencoolen is appealing to netizens for help to find the culprits after its banner was damaged overnight.

Benjamin Lim, co-founder of MT30, a kickboxing gym located in GR.iD mall, uploaded CCTV footage of the incident on his personal Instagram account late last month.

Timestamps on the footage indicate that the incident occurred on Nov 11 at 6.05am, showing two men standing outside the glass doors at the entrance of the studio.

A man in a white T-shirt appears hunched over, and grabs onto the banner to support himself while his friend in a black hoodie seems to console him.

The man in white proceeds to tug on the banner in a fit of rage, causing it to crumple to the ground.

He subsequently pushes his friend away and slams his arms onto the glass wall before walking away from the fitness studio.

Police report lodged

Speaking to AsiaOne, Lim said that he only noticed the damaged banner after reaching the studio the next day.

Mall security was also aware of the incident, and a police report has been made, he said.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged.

Lim said that it took "continued persuasion and encouragement" from his friends and team for him to post the footage online, and that he hopes that posting it on social media will help find the culprits.

"We all have been drunk and made mistakes before. I can sympathise with that. The message I want to bring across is for them to take responsibility for their actions," he said.

dana.leong@asiaone.com