Starbucks told to remove references to halal certification; no application filed: Muis

Starbucks Singapore has been told by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) to remove or amend signs referring to its supposed transition towards halal certification, following a notice displayed at its Parkland Green outlet.

In a statement on Thursday (May 14), a Muis spokesperson said it has not received any halal certification application from the coffee chain to date.

"Muis takes a serious view of this matter. Any reference to halal certification status, preparations towards halal certification, or an ongoing halal application process prior to halal certification approval is strictly not permitted," said the spokesperson.

Such representations can mislead the public and may constitute a breach of Muis halal certification conditions, the spokesperson added.

The coffee chain has also been instructed to cease all unauthorised references to halal certification status or application progress across all public-facing communications and materials, and to review and rectify all related content, including social media and in-store materials.

In an online post that surfaced on May 11, a netizen shared a photo of the sign displayed at Starbucks' Parkland Green outlet informing customers that pets would no longer be allowed from May 25.

The notice read: "From 25 May 2026, pets will no longer be permitted in our indoor and outdoor seating areas. This change is part of our transition toward halal-certified operations. Guide dogs are welcome."

The post sparked online debate, with some netizens questioning why guide dogs would still be allowed despite the move towards halal certification, while others supported the change.

"This is understandable. All halal establishments have the right to turn away pet dogs or cats. I don't know why, but since these are the rules we have to follow," said one user.

"What's the difference between a guide dog and a normal dog for halal certification?" questioned another.

On May 13, Starbucks Singapore released a follow-up statement clarifying that pets would continue to be allowed at its selected outlets.

The coffee chain also apologised for any confusion caused by its earlier communication and thanked customers for their understanding.

"We are currently reviewing certain aspects of our store operations as we explore how best to serve our community, and we will share updates as they become available," said the coffee chain.

Muis has an advisory on guide dogs which states, among other things, that guide dogs accompanying visually impaired people are allowed in halal-certified F&B establishments.

Starbucks Singapore has 29 pet-friendly locations listed on its website, including the outlet at Parkland Green.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com