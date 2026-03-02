Muis offering support, guidance to Singaporean students in Middle East

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) on Monday (March 2) said it is closely monitoring the Middle East situation and will make every effort to support and care for Singaporean students there.

"The safety and wellbeing of Singaporean students remain our priority, with every effort made to support and care for them," Muis said in a statement on Monday evening.

It added that student liaison officers in Cairo, Egypt and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, are working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' overseas missions and maintaining regular contact with Singaporean students in Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

"They have been offering support and guidance during these uncertain times," Muis said.

Parents and/or guardians of students in these countries can contact Muis at 6359-1199 or info@muis.gov.sg should they have further queries.

Muis also urged the community to pray for the safety of students and Singaporeans in the Middle East, and for peace to return to the Middle East and all troubled regions of the world.

US and Israeli military operations on Iran entered the third day on Monday, with Iranian authorities saying at least 555 people have been killed since Saturday.

