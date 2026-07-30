Multiple rats spotted scurrying around West Coast hawker centre: 'I'm scared to eat here'

A video showing several rats scurrying around West Coast Market Square has sparked discussion online about the prevalence of the pests in Singapore.

The video was posted by TikTok user Jason on Sunday night (July 26).

The clip opens with a rat darting towards a rubbish bin near a cleaner who appears to be collecting used trays and crockery at the tray return area. The cleaner appears unaware of the animal's presence.

Another segment shows two rats grappling with each other while emitting loud squeaking noises before one scampers away, with the other in pursuit.

A rat could also be seen scampering into the hawker centre and darting beneath tables and chairs, while nearby diners appeared largely unperturbed by its presence.

"I am scared to eat here," Jason wrote in his caption.

Many netizens took to the comments section, with some claiming the hawker centre has long struggled with cleanliness issues.

"The tables are always so dirty at this hawker centre," wrote one user, with another user agreeing and adding that "it's too bad because the food is really great."

Another commenter claimed that the problem had persisted for some time and that authorities had previously looked into it.

"At least it's pet-friendly," quipped one netizen.

Other netizens also said they have noticed a growing number of rats in Singapore, with a number of comments recounting similar experiences in other parts of the city.

"Same at Lau Pa Sat. Many big rats at night," one user wrote, while another user said they saw a big rat run across them at a pick-up point in the Orchard area.

AsiaOne has reached out to TikTok user Jason and West Coast-Jurong West Town Council for comment.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com