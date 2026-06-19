Mum, 50, accompanies daughter to modelling audition, gets signed instead

Accompanying her daughter to an open casting call for a modelling agency, the mother was surprised to find herself called into the room to audition.

Sun Ting, 50, ended up signing with Basic Models Management, a local modelling agency, after passing several rounds of evaluation.

This was caught on camera as part of an episode of the agency's Making of a Model series, which was uploaded on their YouTube channel on June 10.

Anya, 15, a Singapore Permanent Resident, was called in to audition by the judges, where she revealed that she was a French citizen, as her dad is French, while her mother is Chinese.

When asked if she had any other friends who model, Anya mentioned that her mother was a former model.

Modelling since young

"I'm a little bit nervous and excited for my daughter," Sun said, while speaking to the camera in the video as she stood outside the audition room waiting for Anya.

"I've been modelling since I was young, so it's like she followed my passions," she added.

This caught the attention of the judges, who decided to call Sun into the room to audition after hearing that she was 172cm, and that she was present at the venue.

As she walked into the room, the judges immediately praised her appearance, and invited her to do a catwalk.

Sun said she was unprepared and hadn't done so in years, but still proceeded to do so.

She was then asked if she was interested to be a model, she said "yes".

Sun told the judges that she used to model back in China, and had done so for four to five years, but felt that she was maturing and switched careers when she felt like it was not sustainable.

The judge then told Sun that the industry has changed over the years and instructed her to take a couple of test shots.

"I think it's kind of dramatic because I didn't expect to be called in to walk the runway after so many years," Sun Ting said in a post-audition interview, adding that she had only shown up to support her daughter and help build her confidence.

Replying to AsiaOne's queries, Basic Models Management head booker Bonita Ma said that Sun was signed on the spot as she exuded gracefulness and confidence, adding that she also had a good physique and executed the catwalk well.

However, Anya was not signed due to scheduling conflicts surrounding her academic duties.

"Most importantly, she's interested in modeling enough to allow her daughter to join the open casting. That makes a whole lot of difference," Ma said.

She said there is a rise in demand for more mature models, adding that clients in Singapore have been "asking for options" to find "mature-looking men and women" to model for them as well.

Ma also cited changes to the industry that the agency wishes to keep up with, pointing to recent fashion shows in Europe and Hong Kong that have booked older women to walk the runway.

"It would be great if we have someone from Singapore to represent us in this age group on the global modelling market too," Ma added.

AsiaOne has reached out to Sun for more information.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com