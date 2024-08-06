Mum claims son, 5, hospitalised for salmonella after meal at Thomson Road BBQ restaurant

A woman claims her son was hospitalised after contracting salmonella from eating grilled sausages and chicken wings at a BBQ restaurant.

Zeng, a 33-year-old housewife, had brought her five-year-old twin sons to a BBQ restaurant along Thomson Road for dinner at around 7pm on Jul 28, reported Shin Min Daily News.

According to the woman, the younger twin ate most of the non-spicy chicken wings and sausages that she ordered as his brother did not want them.

Soon after, he started feeling discomfort in his stomach, she said.

He also vomited later that night, but she did not think much of it and sent him to bed after giving him water.

The next day, she sent the boy to school as usual but received a call from his teacher at 11am saying he had a fever and was experiencing diarrhoea and vomiting, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Zeng reportedly took her son to the doctor immediately, but he continued to display the same symptoms, and she even found blood in his stool on the third day.

This prompted her to take him to KK Women's and Children's Hospital, where he was given treatment. However, his symptoms persisted once he returned home, and they returned to the hospital the next day.

The five-year-old boy was diagnosed with a salmonella infection, hospitalised and put on intravenous drip, his mother told the Chinese daily.

"He can't eat at all as he'll vomit," said an exasperated Zeng.

"He also kept crying because he felt uncomfortable. I felt very sad and helpless after hearing that."

Zeng said she called the BBQ restaurant for an explanation, but the staff thought she was trying to cheat them and simply asked her to report the matter to the authorities.

They also reportedly refused to respond to her subsequent calls and text messages.

She firmly believes that the food at the restaurant was the source of the infection, as he had only eaten a bowl of noodles in the afternoon and was not unwell that day.

An employee of the restaurant who spoke to the Chinese daily said that Zeng requested for disposable cutlery while dining because her son was not feeling well.

The employee added that the restaurant maintains a high standard of hygiene, and would not shirk responsibility if their food caused Zeng's son to fall ill.

In response to Shin Min's queries, Zeng explained that she asks for disposable cutlery at all eateries and reiterated that her son was not unwell before eating at the restaurant.

SFA investigating the matter

According to the manager of the BBQ restaurant, the matter has been escalated to the Singapore Food Authority (SFA), reported Shin Min.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the SFA said that it is investigating the matter.

"SFA takes a serious view towards food safety and will investigate all feedback alleging poor food safety practices."

It added that it will not hesitate to take enforcement action against the food vendor involved if enough evidence has been obtained.

Food safety is a joint responsibility and while SFA puts in place and enforces regulatory measures, the onus is also on food operators to uphold good food hygiene and preparation practices, said the authority.

Food operators should also ensure their premises are clean and well-maintained.

Members of the public who have concerns about food safety practices by food operators can report them to SFA via their online feedback form.

