Mum of five dies after fall in toilet, over $92,000 raised for children's education

After his wife’s death, Eddy shared that their children — who are still too young to understand the meaning of death — often ask about her whereabouts.

They would ask: “Why go back school, why dad picks up? Where’s mum? [sic]”

Eddy, who works as a mechanic mover, is now the sole breadwinner of the family with a monthly salary of $2,400.

While he has received financial help from the community, he still needs more help.

Still, the amount Eddy earns is barely enough to cover his children’s childcare/school fees and daily expenses.

With little left for savings, Eddy said he is concerned that he will not be able to afford his children’s education, causing them to quit school in the future.

To help support the children’s educational needs, a fundraising campaign on GIVE.Asia Kindness has been set up for them. Over $92,000 has been raised as of the time of writing.

All donations will go towards an endowment policy which will be managed by Giveasia Kindness. When the policy matures, Eddy’s children will be able to use the funds for their education when they are older.

