Murder charges withdrawn for three men allegedly linked to Orchard Towers death

SINGAPORE - Three men allegedly linked to the Orchard Towers killing were given a discharge amounting to an acquittal of their murder charges on Thursday (July 11).

Tan Hong Sheng, 22, Loo Boon Chong, 25, and Chan Jia Xing, 26, had their charges reclassified to that of consorting with a person carrying an offensive weapon in a public place.

Accused parties given a discharge amounting to an acquittal cannot be charged again with the same offence.

Tan and Chan were each offered bail of $25,000 while Loo’s bail was set at $15,000. The trio will be back in court on Aug 1.

According to court documents, they were allegedly found in the company of Tan Sen Yang, 27, who is said to have had a foldable “kerambit” knife in his possession at the Naughty Girl Club on the second storey of Orchard Towers at 5.46am on July 2. The weapon is a curved knife resembling a claw.

Four others, including Tan Sen Yang are still facing a murder charge each and no bail was offered to them.

The other three are : Natalie Siow Yu Zhen, 22 as well as Joel Tan Yun Sheng, and Ang Da Yuan, both 26.