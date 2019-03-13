Murder suspect allegedly hacked boss to death after being fired twice

Mr Lin Xinjie's father being supported by his friends at the Singapore General Hospital mortuary.

His boss fired him on Monday morning for allegedly having a poor work attitude.

Mr Lin Xinjie, 30, one of three directors at online retail company Jiji Singapore, told Yee Jing Man, 23, a packer, that he was being laid off for skipping work too often.

Yee, a Malaysian, appeared agitated when he left the company premises, witnesses said.

The New Paper understands he returned to the company office on the second storey of the International Furniture Centre building at 62 Sungei Kadut Loop around noon.

By then, most of the company's 40 or so employees had gone out for lunch.

Yee then saw Mr Lin, who was still in the office, and allegedly pulled out a chopper from his backpack to attack his former boss.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday that Yee slashed Mr Lin's neck with a chopper.

Mr Li Mingqiao, 29, another company director, intervened to stop the attack but was injured in the process.

WITNESS

At least two female employees, aged 38 and 34, witnessed the alleged attack, Lianhe Wanbao reported yesterday.

As Mr Lin lay in a pool of blood on the floor, Yee allegedly turned the chopper on himself. He reportedly sustained deep wounds on his chest and left wrist.

When the police arrived, they arrested Yee for murder and seized a chopper and a knife as evidence. It is unclear where the knife came from.

Yee, Mr Li and a third person were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH).

TNP understands that Yee and Mr Li were warded in the intensive care unit. Mr Li is said to be in stable condition after surgery on Monday.

Mr Lin had started at least eight companies since 2011 based on records from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.

He founded Jiji Singapore in 2017 with Mr Li and another partner.

His father, who declined to give his full name, told reporters at the Singapore General Hospital mortuary yesterday that Mr Lin had worked hard to develop Jiji.

"Despite being only 30 years old, he had grown his company to about 40 employees. Unless he was sick or overseas, he would always be in the office, even on weekends, " he said.

The older Mr Lin, who is in his 50s, said Yee had worked for his son for about five years, but his work ethic had suffered in the last two years as he began skipping work.

"He refused to heed several warnings, so my son decided to fire him," he said.

"When he pleaded for a second chance, Xinjie took him back, but his poor work attitude did not improve.

"When it affected the company's operations, Xinjie decided to fire him a second time. That's when he returned with a chopper."

The older Mr Lin added that his only son was always filial and respectful to his elders.

Also describing him as filial and kind, Mr Lin's mother told Shin Min: "He worked very hard and for long hours, often past midnight.

"He previously told me about (Yee) always skipping work and taking leave and that if he kept doing this, he would have to fire him."

She said it was likely her son was attacked from behind while he was using the computer, making it hard for him to defend himself.

Yee, a work permit holder, is expected to be charged with murder today.

TNP understands he was in a relationship with a female packer at the company.

Mr Lin's family collected his body from the mortuary yesterday. His wake was initially expected to start yesterday, but was rescheduled to noon today at 91 Tampines Link.

The funeral is now scheduled for Friday morning.

