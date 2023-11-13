Musician in Georgia surprises Singapore couple by playing Majulah Singapura

When you're far from home, a little reminder of Singapore can make your day.

A couple honeymooning in Georgia were delighted by a musician who played Majulah Singapura for them while they were visiting the Narikala Fortress.

The tourists recorded the encounter on Aug 15, and uploaded the video to TikTok account Wantwotwee on Oct 30.

In the clip, the musician can be seen confidently playing Singapore's national anthem on an accordion.

As he recognised the song, Wantwotwee smiled and pointed to the busker in disbelief.

The musician then ended off his performance singing the song's chorus, receiving a round of applause from the couple.

"This is great!" a woman can be heard saying.

The tourist then reached out to shake the musician's hand in thanks.

Wantwotwee told 8world that the busker surprised them with a spontaneous performance of Mahjulah Singapura after hearing that the couple were from Singapore.

The tourists also showed their appreciation and supported the musician by handing him some Singapore currency, Wantwotwee said in a comment on his video.

He also bemoaned the fact that he didn't ask the busker how he knew how to play Singapore's national anthem.

Netizens also showed support for the musician, with one stating: "Kudos to this sweet uncle!"

Others were similarly stunned by how the musician was able to play the national anthem of a country thousands of kilometres away, saying that they "couldn't believe it".

"Onwards Singapore!" Wantwotwee concurred in the comments.

