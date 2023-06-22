'My arm was pretty tired': PM Lee posts candid 0.5 Selfie on National Selfie Day, wins hearts of netizens

Joining the latest Gen Z photo trend is Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Excited to post his first '0.5 Selfie', PM Lee wrote: "Happy National Selfie Day! Almost everyone has a smartphone nowadays, so selfie-taking is a given – especially when we explore new places and meet new people."

Sharing his photo on Facebook and Instagram on June 21, PM Lee shared that he decided to practice some selfie shots with a 0.5X lens while he was taking a walk at the Botanic Gardens.

Thanks to social media and smartphones, National Selfie Day takes place every June 21 to celebrate the power of self-expression through selfies.

In trying out the '0.5 Selfie', PM Lee shared: "Took some practice before I was satisfied with the result – though my arm was pretty tired by then."

In his post, he also asked netizens to suggest how he can improve his selfie game.

The candid shot taken by PM Lee caught the attention of many online with netizens excited about his trendy post.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Lee Hsien Loong

Apart from the praises, many also gave suggestions on how to take better selfies in the future.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Lee Hsien Loong

