'My baby wants to sleep, how?' Sunday renovations in HDB flat have man knocking on neighbour's door

Putting up with the noise from a neighbour's renovation works is part of the deal when living in close quarters.

While most people can get some reprieve during the weekends, a man had to confront a couple of renovation workers after the loud hammering and grinding sounds grated on his nerves.

In a Facebook video uploaded last Saturday (Nov 27), he was seen heading to the source of the noise — an HDB flat on the eighth floor — and knocking on the door.

When no one answered, he pushed the door open and gave the two workers within an earful.

"Hello, are you allowed to do this on Sunday? Noisy you know," the man said.

He went on to tell them that the renovation noises woke his baby and made him cry.

"My baby wants to sleep, how?" he asked the workers.

According to the Facebook post, the man has notified the police of this incident. But the location and date of the incident remain unclear.

Noisy renovations within a flat are not allowed on Saturdays, Sundays, public holidays and eve of major public holidays. It can only be carried out between 9am and 5pm on weekdays.

Neighbour disputes over noise are not uncommon.

Earlier this month, a Choa Chu Kang resident made headlines as she has had to deal with her neighbour's early morning showers and chairs being dragged around at night.

She has alerted the police close to 100 times, Shin Min Daily News reported.

In a written parliamentary reply on July 26, the Ministry of National Development said that from Dec 2020 to June 2021, feedback about renovation noise in HDB flats ranged from 1,200 to 2,300 cases per month.

MND noted an increase of such complaints in May, which was "likely due to the return to default work from home arrangements."

ALSO READ: How to soundproof your home from noisy neighbours in Singapore

amierul@asiaone.com