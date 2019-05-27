My child has myopia: 600 degrees by Primary 1

At five years old, Kelvin's (not his real name) eyesight was so bad that he could hardly make out what his kindergarten teacher was writing on the whiteboard.

An eye check revealed that he had myopia of over 300 degrees in his left eye, and 200 degrees in his right.

"At home, there was no need to look at faraway objects or words, so we didn't realise that he could not see clearly. Plus, he was so young, nobody thought his eyesight would be so bad," explains his mum Angeline Koh.

His myopia began rising at the rate of 100 degrees every six months, and by Primary 1, he was wearing spectacles with thick lenses of 600 degrees on the left side, and 350 degrees on the right.

KIDS WITH HIGH MYOPIA

Singapore has one of the highest myopia rates in the world. One in five Singapore kids are myopic when they start primary school.

By the time they are 18 years old, the figure goes up to seven in 10, shares Dr Inez Wong, consultant ophthalmologist and director of the Paediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus Service at Eagle Eye Centre.

Most Singapore kids have more moderate myopia of between 200 and 400 degrees, says Adjunct Associate Professor Audrey Chia, senior consultant at the Paediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus Service at the Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) and KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH). She is also the senior clinical investigator and co-head of the Myopia Research Unit at the Singapore Eye Research Institute.

Kelvin's 600-degree short-sightedness, however, makes him a high-myopia statistic.