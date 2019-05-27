My child has myopia: 600 degrees by Primary 1

PHOTO: Pixabay
Young Parents

At five years old, Kelvin's (not his real name) eyesight was so bad that he could hardly make out what his kindergarten teacher was writing on the whiteboard.

An eye check revealed that he had myopia of over 300 degrees in his left eye, and 200 degrees in his right.

"At home, there was no need to look at faraway objects or words, so we didn't realise that he could not see clearly. Plus, he was so young, nobody thought his eyesight would be so bad," explains his mum Angeline Koh.

His myopia began rising at the rate of 100 degrees every six months, and by Primary 1, he was wearing spectacles with thick lenses of 600 degrees on the left side, and 350 degrees on the right.

KIDS WITH HIGH MYOPIA

Singapore has one of the highest myopia rates in the world. One in five Singapore kids are myopic when they start primary school.

By the time they are 18 years old, the figure goes up to seven in 10, shares Dr Inez Wong, consultant ophthalmologist and director of the Paediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus Service at Eagle Eye Centre.

Most Singapore kids have more moderate myopia of between 200 and 400 degrees, says Adjunct Associate Professor Audrey Chia, senior consultant at the Paediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus Service at the Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) and KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH). She is also the senior clinical investigator and co-head of the Myopia Research Unit at the Singapore Eye Research Institute.

Kelvin's 600-degree short-sightedness, however, makes him a high-myopia statistic.

His sedentary activities and his parents' genes could have dealt a double blow to his eyesight. Both his parents have high myopia of over 600 degrees.

Unlike his elder sister, who loves outdoor activities, Kelvin is a homebody who prefers to read and play computer games. Now in secondary school, his sister's myopia has stabilised at 200 degrees.

Dr Zena Lim points out that excessive near work is a major contributing factor of myopia.

"On the other hand, we now know that spending time outdoors protects you against myopia. This may partly explain the differences in severity of myopia between Kelvin and his sister," she says. Dr Lim is a consultant at the Ophthalmology Service at KKH, and a consultant at the Paediatric Ophthalmology and Adult Strabismus Service at the SNEC.

There is currently no local data on kids with this extreme form of myopia, but about 10 per cent of adults here have it, compared to just 2 per cent in Western countries, Dr Wong points out.

LONG-TERM PROBLEMS

According to Dr Lim, children with high myopia face a greater risk of developing other eye conditions - such as glaucoma, cataracts and retinal detachment - at an earlier age in adulthood. All of them can lead to blindness.

The bad news is that once Junior develops myopia, there's nothing you can do to reverse the condition.

According to Dr Wong of Eagle Eye Centre, most treatment strategies focus on slowing its progression.

"The degree will never decrease, only increase, so catching it early may allow parents to implement measures like increasing outdoor time," she says.

To prevent his vision from deteriorating further, Kelvin was put on atropine eye drops, which his mother helps to instil three times a week.

This therapy is currently the most effective method of slowing down myopia and is the only one well-proven by several clinical studies, says Dr Lim of KKH and SNEC.

It seems to have worked. Kelvin, now aged nine, has switched to a lower dose treatment and his short-sightedness has stabilised in the last two years.

According to Dr Lim, who treated him, the drops are suitable for school-going children with moderate to high myopia, as well as those whose myopia progress rapidly over time.

Studies show that higher-dose 1 per cent atropine eye drops can slow down myopia by 80 per cent over two years, while the lower-dose 0.01 per cent version slows it down by 50 to 60 per cent over the same period of time, says Dr Lim.

There are some side effects with this treatment, but the discomfort is a small price to pay.

"Kelvin's eyes became sensitive to light, and he feels uncomfortable when he is out in the sun. But he knows the eye drops are good for him, so he doesn't complain much," says Angeline.

CHANGE YOUR LIFESTYLE

While the atropine treatment may be an eyesight-saver, Dr Wong advises parents to first try some simple lifestyle changes to stem myopia progression.

Dr Lim suggests limiting near activities such as reading and using handheld gadgets to only 30 minutes at a time. Rest the eyes after that, and encourage more outdoor activities.

Prof Chia of SNEC and KKH adds that parents should aim to let Junior enjoy about two hours of outdoor activity daily. Some exposure to daytime sunlight is also helpful in protecting eyesight.

Kelvin's myopia scare prompted Angeline to change his lifestyle habits, too. She now sets a 15- to 30-minute limit on his computer time, and has enrolled him in several outdoor sports like swimming and wushu.

"Now, he loves outdoor games like his sister. Hopefully, with the eye drops, his myopia will remain under control," she says.

This article was first published in Young Parents

More about

eye diseases Children and Youth glasses Lifestyle
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Welcome to the jungle... at HDB corridor in Pasir Ris
Welcome to the jungle... at HDB corridor in Pasir Ris
House rented for 9 years in Bangkok looks like it&#039;s never cleaned
House rented for 9 years in Bangkok looks like it's never cleaned
Chinese nationals beaten up by JB market traders for allegedly cheating senior citizen
Chinese nationals beaten up by JB market traders for allegedly cheating senior citizen
PM Lee now knows how to play Dota 2 (and why the Singapore government is getting into esports)
PM Lee now knows how to play Dota 2 (and why the Singapore government is getting into esports)
K-pop stars galore at HallyuPopFest2019
K-pop stars galore at HallyuPopFest2019
Jolin Tsai lasered in eyes during performance
Jolin Tsai lasered in eyes during performance
Good deals must share May 27-June 2: $10 Mao Shan Wang durian
$10 Mao Shan Wang durian at Tiong Bahru and other deals this week
18-year-old Chinese boy told adoptive father is prime suspect in real parents&#039; murder
18-year-old Chinese boy told adoptive father is prime suspect in real parents' murder
Cabby takes pregnant woman to hospital, she delivers baby in back seat
Cabby takes pregnant woman to hospital, she delivers baby in back seat
Lee Hsien Yang&#039;s son Li Huanwu marries male partner in South Africa
Lee Hsien Yang's son Li Huanwu marries male partner in South Africa
Malaysian char siew restaurant shows solidarity by offering discounts to Huawei users
Malaysian char siew restaurant shows solidarity by offering discounts to Huawei users
Grab driver in Malaysia goes missing; blood stains found inside car
Grab driver in Malaysia goes missing; blood stains found inside car

LIFESTYLE

My child has myopia: 600 degrees by Primary 1
My child has myopia: 600 degrees by Primary 1
12 carryalls to perfectly fit all your stuff into
12 carryalls to perfectly fit all your stuff into
The top 5 reasons employees leave &amp; how SMEs can retain their best workers
The top 5 reasons employees leave & how SMEs can retain their best workers
6 things you need to know about the May 2019 BTO sales launch
6 things you need to know about the May 2019 BTO sales launch

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Did Rebecca Lim just forgive Ian Fang?
Did Rebecca Lim just forgive Ian Fang?
Singaporean Khoo Swee Chiow becomes first South-east Asian to scale world&#039;s 3 highest peaks
Singaporean Khoo Swee Chiow becomes first South-east Asian to scale world's 3 highest peaks
Chan Brothers Travel under investigation by privacy watchdog after personal data found to be insecure
Chan Brothers Travel under investigation by privacy watchdog after personal data found to be insecure
&#039;My next girlfriend&#039;: Kenneth Ma hints he&#039;s broken up from Jacqueline Wong
'My next girlfriend': Kenneth Ma hints he's broken up from Jacqueline Wong

VIDEOS YOU SHOULD WATCH

  • #Joeyjios: We try bubble tea mala hotpot and bubble tea toast

    Full story: http://www.asiaone.com/food/we-try-bubble-tea-mala-hotpot-and-bubble-tea-toast-guess-which-ones-got-us-hooked Mala and bubble milk tea within the same hotpot? What about bubble tea on toast? Who even comes up with these ideas?! This week on #Joeyjios, we give these dubious food creations a taste-test to see if they're worth your time, money and calories. #bubbletea #bbt #boba --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Thirstdays: Where we talk weird dates and wild fantasies

    Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/entertainment/thirstdays-where-we-talk-weird-dates-and-wild-fantasies Ooo, it's been a hot week and the thirst is real at AsiaOne. Join Le En and Bryan as they chat about weird dates, constant 'cravings', and Beyonce's thigh gap! And they are quenching that thirst with a cup of root beer float to celebrate the return of a certain fast food restaurant. Thirstdays is a fortnightly AsiaOne #entertainment series where our hosts Le En and Bryan give you a peek into their personal lives while they satisfy their thirst over a drink, have a no-holds-barred chat, and do fun things. #gossip #confessions #realness --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Don't Say Cannot Ep4: He beats people up, but for the country

    Full story: http://www.asiaone.com/singapore/dont-say-cannot-delinquent-national-wrestler He used to beat people up, simply because he had "too much energy" to expend. Now, he still beats people up - but for the country. Meet 24-year-old #Singapore national wrestler Toh Xin Ran. Seeing the number of medals that he has been awarded and the respectful manner in which he now interacts with his wrestling coach, it is hard to imagine that Xin Ran used to be a troubled kid in his younger days. #wrestling #sportsman --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • #Joeyjios: Taste-testing The Alley Luxe and CHICHA San Chen

    Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/food/alley-luxe-and-chicha-san-chen-opens-week-heres-what-try A Michelin-standard bubble tea for $4.70? A drink that looks like the Northern Lights? This week, #Joeyjios her colleague Le En to check out two new bubble tea (BBT) stores that are opening along Orchard Road. Which will they prefer? Watch to find out. #Thedeerishere #TheAlley #Chichasanchen #Boba --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Office Tea Episode 5: Bosses and Things

    It’s been a few weeks - let’s find out if the higher-ups of AsiaOne have any regrets about hiring Le En. Efforts were made to make nice, charity is involved and work is never-ending still. Follow and subscribe so you won't miss a single episode of our new series, Office Tea! To catch more of her antics, follow her @goofy_feline! --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • #Joeyjios: DIY your way into mum's heart this Mother's Day

    Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/women/joeyjios-diy-your-way-mums-heart-mothers-day Mother’s Day is this Sunday! Have you gotten mum a gift yet? This week on #Joeyjios, Joey tries her hand at DIY projects that’s thoughtful, useful and inexpensive. #Mothersday #DIY --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Don't Say Cannot Ep3: He 'sees' the world with the help of tech

    Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/singapore/dont-say-cannot-he-may-be-blind-he-can-text-faster-you Edwin Khoo, 43, surprises friends with the speed at which he types on his phone. The reason? He's been blind since birth. But #technology has been the game-changer for Edwin in navigating the world around him despite his #disability, allowing him to #travel and even host his own online #podcast. --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Office Tea Episode 4: The Dress Code

    It’s in the employee handbook - but does ANYONE actually read and follow the dress code? Are calves too scandalous? Le En puts on Athleisure and tries to get away with it! Follow and subscribe so you won't miss a single episode of our new series, Office Tea! To catch more of her antics, follow her @goofy_feline! --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • Caryn Cheng finds the best deals at IMM's Greater Savings Home and Furnishing Sale

    Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/singapore/5-couples-share-most-expensive-items-they-have-ever-bought-their-home AsiaOne challenges Caryn Cheng to find the best deals at the upcoming #IMM Greater Savings Home and Furnishing #Sale. IMM's Greater Savings Home & Furnishing Sale will start May 13 to 19. With 20 per cent off storewide at Best Denki and discounts of up to 50 per cent at stores such as INKAGU Outlet by Picket & Rail, Linen Gallery Outlet and Red Apple from May 17 to 19, this epic sale is not to be missed. Address: 2 Jurong East Street 21, Singapore 609601 Opening hours: 10am to 10pm #brandedcontent --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

  • #Joeyjios: I try a ballet-inspired workout despite my two left feet

    Full story: https://www.asiaone.com/singapore/joeyjios-i-try-ballet-inspired-workout-despite-my-two-left-feet Tendu, Arabesque and Grand Pliés? This week on #Joeyjios, I found out that these are in fact, not edible food dishes, but dance moves in ballet.  Watch as former professional ballerinas and co-founders of #BalletBody, Lisha Chin and Alison Carroll, take me through a snippet of their hour-long ballet-inspired workout while I try my best to keep up.  #Ballet #Barre #Fitness --- Read more: http://www.asiaone.com/ FOLLOW us on - Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asiaonecom - Twitter: https://twitter.com/asiaonecom - Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asiaonecom/ EMAIL: For story leads, business enquiries, contact asiaone@mm2entertainment.com

SERVICES