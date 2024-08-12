'My clothes smell like BBQ': Bukit Panjang resident calls cops on neighbour grilling food along corridor

Unable to bear the smell and smoke emanating from his neighbour's BBQ dinner along the common corridor, a Bukit Panjang resident called the police for help.

The resident living at Block 443D Fajar Road told Shin Min Daily News his neighbour had set up a charcoal grill, table and chairs in front of their flat and started barbecuing food at about 7.30pm on Aug 9.

The man, who did not want to be named, said the smell of barbecue quickly filled the corridor, and smoke from the grill drifted into the nearby flats.

He subsequently called the police, who arrived at about 8pm to mediate the situation.

The resident added that this was not the first time his neighbour had done this, exclaiming: "I wanted to let it go, but I didn't expect them to do it again!

"My clothes have to be rewashed because they smell like BBQ, and I'll be buying fabric fresheners later. Their selfish behaviour caused neighbours to suffer."

When approached by Shin Min, the accused neighbour did not admit nor deny whether he had grilled food along the corridor, declining to comment.

One resident in his 40s said the neighbour is his friend and is typically mindful of others.

"There's a BBQ pit at Jurong West which is not far from here. He can consider going there if he really wants to barbecue, it is also safer there," he opined.

But another female resident said the barbecue grill was not big and wouldn't pose a danger.

"As long as they don't grill food too often, I don't mind."

