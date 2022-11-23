'My honeymoon's ruined': Couple regrets paying $2,000 for month-long stay in 'dirty' Geylang hotel room

They are on their honeymoon.

A couple is regretting paying more than $2,000 to stay in a Geylang hotel for a month for their honeymoon staycation.

Even though they have booked a room at K Hotel 1515 from Nov 18 to Dec 17, Stomp contributor Elish and her husband would rather go home to sleep at night.

"He cannot tahan (bear) it here," said the Stomp contributor.

They had made the booking through Trip.com, which says: "K Hotel 1515 hotel offers a 24-hour front desk. All rooms in the hotel are fitted with a kettle, TV and hairdryer."

Elish said: "When we came, the room was dirty and dusty. The bedsheets had stains. The towels had stains and hair on them.

"The staff just shut me off. No phone in the room. Guests have to use their own phone to call the front desk.

"No mini fridge, no hair dryer and no TV with cable channels as stated on their website. No coffee or tea sachets were given to guests. Home is better. We paid for nothing.

"Even the housekeeper is showing us attitude as if we are staying for free.

"Trip.com would only refund us 20 per cent. It is horrible we have to put up with this for one month. This is my honeymoon staycation. I'm so disappointed."

In response to a Stomp query, a K Hotel Group spokesman said: "I apologise about this."

Other guests have also expressed unhappiness over their stay.

The most recent review of the hotel on Trip.com complained about bedbugs and an inexperienced front desk.

PHOTO: Stomp

Each negative review has the same response from the hotel: "We are sorry that your experience did not match your expectations.

"We always aim to deliver a great experience. We are gutted when we miss the mark.

"Thank you for taking the time to bring this to our attention. We will use the feedback to make us better and to ensure this doesn't happen again."

PHOTO: Stomp

The Stomp contributor said: "This has to go viral so as to not let other guests get manipulated.

"I'm extremely disappointed with the staycation. My honeymoon is spoilt."

