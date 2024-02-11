'My little one is traumatised': Mum recounts fear of getting crushed during near-stampede at Marina Bay's drone show

A large crowd gathered last night (Feb 10) to watch a dragon-themed drone show at Marina Bay which left some worried for their safety.

Staged by Marina Bay Sands (MBS), The Legend of the Dragon Gate featured 1,500 synchronised drones lighting the skies at the Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade, creating an elaborate display. The 10-minutes show also runs today, Feb 12 and Feb 16 to 18 at 8pm.

One woman going by Carolyn Leo took to Facebook on Feb 10 to share that "there was almost a disastrous stampede" when people tried to seek shelter inside The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands when it started raining during the show.

Leo wrote that there were "no signages", "no queue management", adding: "Zero announcement or security measures when the crowd started getting crushed and yelling at people to stop moving. This means zero loud hailer to inform."

According to Leo, people were also asked to turn around and return to the crowd if they pushed through towards the exit, making for a "reverse flow" that blocked people from exiting.

"There were many children, disabled people in wheelchairs and old folks out there and they got pushed, shoved and squashed in the crowd," she wrote.

[[nid:670566]]

"When the situation was already escalating instead of stopping the show, it continued, prompting people to continue to stop and block exits."

She added that "if there was a real emergency like a fire or blast" that nobody would be able to escape as they were "all back-to-back moving an inch at a time".

Leo was also there with her family, and wrote that her husband had to carry their daughter and she had to "forcefully make space" in front of her son to "avoid them being crushed".

She posted that she had also filed a police report about the event.

Leo added in the comments: "My little one is traumatised by the entire ordeal."

AsiaOne has reached out to Leo for more information.

Videos of the evening uploaded on Instagram and TikTok show The Shoppes packed with people.

One Redditor wrote that they were at the event and added: "I can’t believe something so badly managed was allowed to take place in Singapore. And where I was seemed to be the hotspot of danger."

According to them, people surged towards the mall when it began to rain and "a family right next to me were almost crushed".

"It was made worse because of so many people with bikes and no path for them to get through," they wrote. "I’m from London and been to many crowded events and never have I felt in danger for my life as I did here."

"The open area in front of MBS where people used to sit and watch the fountain show every night has been closed off to 'park' the drones, thereby reducing the area where pedestrians can watch the show," another commented.

"Therefore, people have to squeeze into a smaller area as shown."

It was reported that around 1,000 people turned up to watch the performance.

Regie Grospe, 45, a domestic worker who has lived in Singapore for 14 years, told The Straits Times: "The rain was surprising but I enjoyed the show."

AsiaOne has reached out to Marina Bay Sands for comment.

[[nid:670800]]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.