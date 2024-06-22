'My most expensive mixed rice in Singapore': $21 'cai fan' in Lucky Plaza food court shocks diner

When it comes to a good meal in a foreign country, how much is too much?

A tourist was shocked after she allegedly paid $21 for her meal from a 'cai fan' stall in Lucky Plaza, according to her Facebook post to Complaint Singapore on Thursday (June 20).

"This mixed rice stall is where I've tasted my most expensive mixed rice in Singapore," Yuyu Muliana wrote in her Facebook post. "I've no clue whether this is a typical scam in Singapore for me as tourist."

The 35-year-old Indonesian housewife said that she wanted to try a variety of food in Singapore, and chanced upon Lucky Plaza.

Chan then found the economy stall inside Lucky Plaza's Asian Food Mall and decided to order food from the stall.

In total, she ordered one-and-a-half bowls of rice, sweet and sour chicken, a slice of pork, one vegetable and one additional dish of sweet and sour pork.

"To my surprise, total bill for that order is $21," she recalled.

"When I asked for a receipt, they [said they couldn't give one] to me, [claiming] that the POS system was broken."

According to Chan, the price provided by the shop should have been $5.80 for two meat items and one vegetable item, with additional meat costing $1.80.

"But when they keyed the total number in their 'magic calculator', the total added number became $21, amazing stuff," she complained.

Chan also added in the comments section of her post: "This is very bad experience indeed for me as tourist.

"I thought Singapore, as an advanced country, wouldn't have people doing such business, especially in the city centre! Such a shame."

'Might as well go to a buffet'

Netizens were similarly shocked by Chan's experience, many flabbergasted at the price of her meal.

"$21 might as well go to a buffet," one user said.

Another commented: "This given the location, at best $8 to $10 range. $21 is definitely not right."

"All businesses must be able to provide receipts for purchases. Not sure if that pricing is the norm for that store but definitely not the norm for this kind of food," a user also opined.

Another netizen said that her sister works near Lucky Plaza and that the stall's charges are usually quite reasonable.

Cash register broken

Speaking with AsiaOne, Chan shared that she was originally itching to try out the local 'cai fan' as she had come to Singapore before but never had the opportunity to give it a go.

This experience left her with a sour taste, however, as she admitted that she was "angry" about the meal.

"I'm shocked about the price, especially when he showed it to me with a calculator," she said. "He showed to me that the total amount is $21."

She added: "In Indonesia, we know that if we are scammed, laws in our country may not be able to sort things out, so I assume this is going to be a similar case in Singapore.

"I just feel angry that they're doing this at a food stall in the heart of tourism in Singapore. For me, losing money for this food doesn't mean much, but this kind of practice is something that against my principles."

She further reiterated that no formal bill was presented as there was no cash register at the counter, just a calculator, and her husband who confronted staff was informed that the machine was broken.

"After the incident, we walked around and saw some other food courts in shopping malls - none showed a price that could cumulatively hit close to $20," she said.

AsiaOne has reached out to Asian Food Mall for more information.

