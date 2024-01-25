My mum needs a break, says 14-year-old who helps her at Toa Payoh drinks stall after school until 8pm

At 14, most kids his age would be doing co-curricular activities or hanging out with friends after school.

But for Daniel Pun, he's got other priorities - specifically helping to take care of his mum's drinks stall in Toa Payoh, Shin Min Daily News reported on Wednesday (Jan 24).

A student of Guangyang Secondary School, Pun started learning how to make coffee and tea when he was still in Primary 4.

After school ends, he rushes over from Bishan to Toa Payoh on his bicycle to help his mum work the stall and usually only returns home at 8pm.

To keep up with his studies, Pun does his homework in front of the stall or after he returns home.

Although he may feel tired after a hard afternoon of work, Pun said he "can usually finish his homework", reported Shin Min.

Pun's mum, Ruby Ho, explained that she had at first told her son to head over to her stall after school back in Primary 3 because there would be no one at home to take care of him.

And her son helping out at the stall is a welcome result - and it seems Pun is also more than willing to lighten his 41-year-old mum's burdens.

"She's older and needs a break sometimes," he said to Shin Min.

Speaking with AsiaOne, Ho shared: "Having him help out makes me very happy, he's much better than me (at managing the stall) than I was at his age."

Aside from working at the stall, Pun also takes part in basketball as a CCA, playing with friends from school.

On those days, he reaches the stall slightly later but still helps out all the same.

When asked how high she would rate her son's management of the stall, Ho cheekily said that a five out of 10 would "be enough".

"If I score him too highly, he might get a little arrogant," she laughed. "I have to put a bit of pressure on him because I know what he's good at and what he can improve on."

Dreaming of desserts

Pun also shared his ambitions with the Chinese publication, revealing that he hopes to open a Vietnamese restaurant in the future.

According to him, Ho, who is of Vietnamese descent, is good at making desserts and combining local with Vietnamese flavours.

"In the future, I'll open a buffet restaurant where people can eat Vietnamese food," he said.

"I'll also open a dessert area called 'Dessert Queen', where my mum can make desserts."

On the topic of her son's dream to open a Vietnamese restaurant, Ho told AsiaOne: "I've already told him that if he wants to start doing a business, I'll help him learn... so long as it's something I can help with, I will."

ALSO READ: 'My palms are always peeling': Young man on helping to keep family's fishball business going

khooyihang@asiaone.com