'My mum is source of my strength': Teen is sole caregiver to blind mum in wheelchair

St Gabriel's Secondary School student Syed Adam Rizq does not get to kick ball or hang out after school like his friends.

He heads home because the 14-year-old has a great responsibility – caring for his mother, 48-year-old amputee Suriatini Abdul, who has gone blind since early April.

An infection in 2017 had claimed her left eye before spreading to her right eye. Her left leg had to be amputated in 2020 because of an infection from a burn.

"I can no longer see. I now live in darkness," Madam Suriatini, who used to operate a cafe, told Berita Harian.

"These are my life challenges and I have to accept them no matter how tough.

"I've been a total recluse for two years now, I've not answered anyone who asked after me. I feel defeated and I cannot work."

When she was hospitalised for treatment, Adam would visit her daily, commuting by bus. At home, the young boy is also responsible for the upkeep of the rental flat and their meals.

"I take care of my mum every day, cook our meals under her guidance and clean up," said Adam.

"We have only each other and my mum is the source of my strength. I cannot imagine a life without her."

Despite his responsibilities, Adam strives to do well in school – he won various awards over four consecutive years.

"I always tell Adam that everyone has problems but how we overcome the problems is what makes the difference," said Madam Suriatini.

The single mum, who was runner-up at singing competition Shiok Karaoke last November, will be singing at cafe 1819 at Aliwal Street on June 29.

"I cannot wait for it. At least it will bring me a bit of income," said Madam Suriatini.

"Not many people would invite a blind, one-legged singer."

