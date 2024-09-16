'My name has been cleared': HDB manager, construction firm director accused of corruption acquitted

SINGAPORE — A senior employee with the Housing Board and the director of a construction company who were accused of corruption have each been granted a discharge amounting to an acquittal.

This means that Tan Siam Chua, 61, an HDB senior estate manager, and Liong Ah Chye, 62, the director of Liong Construction, cannot be charged again with the same offence.

On Sept 16, the day the trials for both men were slated to start, the prosecution applied to withdraw the charges against them.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Eunice Chew did not elaborate on this in court.

The Straits Times has contacted the Attorney-General's Chambers and HDB for more information.

In September 2023, Tan was handed one charge of abetting corrupt transactions with agents.

Liong was charged with one count of corrupt transactions with agents.

He was accused of giving a false quotation from his company, through one of his employees, to an HDB senior estate manager, upon instigation from Tan.

Speaking to The Straits Times after the hearing, Tan said: "I'm happy my name has been cleared. It is a relief for me and my family."

Tan, who has been suspended from service at HDB since he was charged a year ago, added that it had been taxing for him, his wife and their two sons during this period.

He said: "There were many sleepless nights, especially because I knew I had done nothing wrong."

His lawyer, Kenneth Au-Yong, said the prosecution informed him and his client around two weeks ago that they had planned on withdrawing the charge.

Au-Yong said: "Now that my client has been cleared, I think HDB should make the first move to contact him and reinstate his position with them."

In a statement released through his lawyers, Liong said: "The acquittal has vindicated my decision to contest the charges from the very start. This is because my conscience has always been clear that I have not done any wrong and have never issued any false quotation."

Liong, who was represented by lawyers Tang Shangwei and Dorcas Ong, said that with the court proceedings behind him, he can now focus on his business.

He added: "The past year has been difficult, and I am thankful for my family, business partners, employees and lawyers, who stood by me and my company during this time."

