'My parents said it'll be a tough road': Getai singer an NUS grad who quit engineering job to pursue music dream

As getai season kicks off during the seventh month, attendees can expect to see local singer Lennerd Lim charming audiences with his vocals and K-pop-esque looks.

"I was introduced to getai by a friend, and then started performing at different shows shortly after," he told Shin Min Daily News.

The 29-year-old performed at a getai show at Yunnan Gardens in Jurong East on Monday (Aug 5).

Lim's passion for performing began when he was only three years old where he would often sing for his family members, who were his first 'fans'.

He then began pursuing his singing career as a bar singer at the age of 19, while juggling his studies.

In spite of his work commitments, he still managed to score four As in his 'A' Level examinations, and enrolled in the National University of Singapore's chemical engineering course.

He revealed that his last year of university was actually the toughest part of his career, as he was juggling studies, singing at bars and performing at getai shows.

"I don't know how I managed all that, but singing is my passion, and I wasn't forced to do it, so that was what kept me going."

After graduating from university, Lim worked for a year before making the decision to pursue his singing passion full-time. He added that he did not enjoy working at a 9-to-5 office job.

His parents, however, weren't too happy about his career switch.

"They felt that becoming an artiste was a tough one - it's not sustainable and I would be subjected to the public's scrutiny."

Despite their concerns, Lim persisted and eventually became a full-time singer. Besides singing at getai shows, he also performs at bars and sometimes does live performances at events.

In 2023, Lim also won the World Hokkien Golden Melody Award in Fujian, China.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CzlZcV4SXFH/?img_index=1[/embed]

Seeing that his income was relatively stable, his parents eventually came to terms with his career choice, reported Shin Min.

Maintaining his image as an artiste

As a performing artiste, Lim told Shin Min that he has to take care of his appearance by watching his diet carefully.

For instance, he avoids food that are fried and high in carbohydrates. He also makes it a point to hit the gym every week.

"I hope to present the best version of myself onstage," he said.

To rest and recharge between gigs, Lim shared that he either goes out for movies with his friends, or watches TV at home to unwind.

ALSO READ: 'It's like we're greeting the spirits': Devotees join Woodlands temple to kick off Hungry Ghost Month at cemetery

claudiatan@asiaone.com