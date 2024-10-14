'My priority is to return home to my family safely every day': Foodpanda delivery riders attend TP's workshops to better navigate roads

One in three food delivery workers has been in at least one accident that required medical attention, and those who worked longer hours and earned more were more likely to encounter a mishap, according to a poll conducted by Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) in 2022.

Often, these delivery workers are just striving to earn more and provide a better life for their families.

To deter road accidents and aid delivery partners, the food and delivery platform launched its inaugural Rider Safety Month in partnership with Traffic Police (TP) earlier this month.

This initiative is a part of 'panda hearts', Foodpanda's regional flagship programme aimed at uplifting and supporting delivery partners, bringing together also the Land Transport Authority (LTA), and training providers to equip partners with the resources, knowledge, and skills to confidently and safely navigate the roads.

For the month of October, hands-on safety training courses conducted by ComfortDelGro (CDC) and the Singapore Cycling Federation are available for all Foodpanda delivery partners.

The courses are tailored to different vehicle types, with riding necessities such as emergency toolkits, rain gears and more. Attendees of the courses are also eligible for safety rewards of up to $300 from Foodpanda should they adhere to traffic rules and practise road safety.

The launch event on Oct 4 by training partner CDC saw 45 delivery partners attend a road safety talk by TP while including road safety demonstrations. Attendees were educated on defensive riding techniques, and best safety practices, including pick-up and drop-off procedures.

One of the participating partners Azzeri, a full-time Foodpanda delivery rider and father of four, shared that "my priority is to return home to my family safely every day, so I always make sure to drive carefully".

He felt that the course was helpful as "the workshops and talks provided practical tips and real-world scenarios that complement my previous safety training, giving me more confidence in handling the unexpected challenges I face on the road".

"Ensuring the safety and welfare of our delivery partners is Foodpanda's top priority. Road safety is everyone's responsibility, and Rider Safety Month empowers our delivery partners to do their part by equipping them with the skills and knowledge to operate safely and confidently on the roads", explains Jonathan Borenstein, Head of Logistics, Foodpanda Singapore.

This effort is ultimately to provide more support and assurance to the delivery riders, reiterating the importance of safety. Not only does it encourage Foodpanda's partners to be more confident, but it also fosters a safe and healthy environment for them to work in.

