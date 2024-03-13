'My tooth was chipped': Woman allegedly lodges police report against man who slapped her in Yishun

A woman suffered a chipped tooth after she was allegedly attacked by a stranger she bumped into near Yishun MRT station.

An account of the incident was posted on Sgfollowsall's Instagram page on Tuesday (March 12), with an accompanying video of the alleged attacker.

In the clip, the man can be seen glaring at the woman who was filming him.

The woman wrote that she was on her way to work when she accidentally stepped on the man's shoe. She admitted she was walking rather quickly but saw the man and tried to avoid him.

"He turned and slapped me [so hard that] my front tooth was slightly chipped."

She added that he did not give her an opportunity to apologise and attacked her on the spot.

The woman said she later made a police report and went to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital to seek treatment. In her post, she also appealed for netizens to help identify the man.

The video received over 50 comments from netizens who were in disbelief at the sudden attack. One also asked if there were any witnesses who could help identify the man.

READ ALSO: 'Crazy world out there': Singaporean woman gets punched repeatedly by stranger in Seoul

claudiatan@asiaone.com