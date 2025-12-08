Myanmar girl, 15, on long-term visit pass found with Kpod to be deported, barred from Singapore

A 15-year-old Myanmar national will be deported and barred from re-entering Singapore after she was found with an e-vaporiser pod containing etomidate, also known as Kpod.

The teenager had her Long-Term Visit Pass revoked by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority on Nov 14, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a joint statement on Monday (Dec 8).

According to the authorities, she is the first foreigner to have their long-term immigration facility revoked due to Kpods.

She was caught during a routine check by police officers and issued a Special Pass to allow her to assist with investigations.

Upon conclusion of investigations, she will be deported and barred from re-entering Singapore.

Under the enhanced penalties implemented on Sept 1, foreigners caught having or using Kpods, or who test positive for etomidate, may have their pass or immigration facility revoked, and be deported and banned from re-entering Singapore.

16-year-old admitted to DRC

The authorities on Monday also said that a Singaporean male teen was admitted to the Singapore Prison Service’s Drug Rehabilitation Centre (DRC) on Nov 27 for etomidate abuse.

The 16-year-old is the first etomidate abuser admitted to the DRC since etomidate was classified as a Class C drug on Sept 1, and will serve two months there for committing three etomidate-related crimes.

The teen was first caught at home with vapes on Oct 2, which later tested positive for etomidate. According to the authorities, this constituted his first etomidate-related offence.

The culprit later reoffended and was arrested for having and consuming etomidate at home on Oct 11.

His third offence was on Oct 23, when he was found slurring and behaving abnormally in a private-hire vehicle, and arrested.

"Etomidate abusers admitted to the DRC will undergo rehabilitation programmes to address their risk of re-offending," said MHA and HSA, adding that abusers will undergo regular drug tests and supervision in the community for 12 months following their discharge.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

dana.leong@asiaone.com