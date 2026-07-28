Myanmar national to be charged for donating money to facilitate terror acts in Gaza

A 23-year-old Myanmar national and Singapore permanent resident will be charged in court on Wednesday (July 29) for allegedly providing funding for terrorist purposes.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday that Internal Security Department (ISD) began investigating the man after his extremist postings were brought to its attention.

He was found to have became radicalised after consuming extremist content online.

In 2024, he purportedly developed a strong hatred towards Muslims after being exposed to Islamophobic content online in the wake of Hamas' Oct 7, 2023, attacks against Israel.

He also subscribed to an extremist interpretation of Zionism, believing that the killing of Palestinian Muslims was justified on the basis that the biblical Holy Land belonged exclusively to Jews.

According to the department's investigations, he transferred funds to an overseas-based user with whom he was in contact through social media platform X.

The user claimed to be soliciting donations online to purchase military equipment, which he believed was for the purpose of facilitating a terrorist act in Gaza City aimed at eradicating Palestinians, including civilians.

As the transfer of funds for such purposes could constitute terrorism financing offences, ISD referred him to the Commercial Affairs Department, which uncovered that the man had transferred US$72.28 (S$93.45) and attempted an additional US$1 to PayPal accounts designated by the X user, purportedly to facilitate terrorist acts in Gaza City.

Since early-2025, he was also found to have made online postings expressing support for the use of violence against Jews and Muslims, as well as other groups typically targeted by far-right extremists, such as immigrants to Europe and the LGBT community.

If found guilty of the said offence, he could be fined up to $500,000, jailed for up to 10 years, or both.

ISD reminded members of the public that terrorism and terrorist financing are grave threats to domestic and international security.

"We do not condone and will take firm action against individuals using Singapore as a base to conduct or support terrorist activities, whether locally or overseas.

"Likewise, we will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone who supports, promotes, undertakes, or makes preparations for armed violence, regardless of how they rationalise such ideologies or where the violence takes place."

The department also cautioned members of the public not to remit money of any amount, or provide any support through the provision of services, supplies or any material to a terrorist organisation, or for facilitating or carrying out any terrorist act.

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