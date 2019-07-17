Myanmar nationals stage protest outside Singapore embassy in Washington

Monday's (July 15) protest at the Singapore embassy in Washington was attended by at least two dozen protester.

WASHINGTON - A group of Myanmar nationals staged a demonstration in front of the Singapore embassy in Washington on Monday (July 15) in protest of the Singapore government's arrest and deportation of leaders of the Arakanese Association (Singapore).

Six Myanmar nationals were arrested in Singapore last week and deported for illegally garnering support for armed violence against the Myanmar government, Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement last Wednesday.

The arrested Myanmar nationals were allegedly supporters of the Arakan Army (AA), a Rakhine insurgent group which the Myanmar government has designated a terrorist organisation. The AA is the armed wing of the United League of Arakan, which seeks greater autonomy for the Rakhine state and whose members are mostly Buddhist ethnic Rakhines.

According to a statement from the Arakan Youths Union (Japan), a group of Myanmar nationals have planned a protest outside the Singapore embassy in Tokyo on Wednesday afternoon.

The Japan chapter of the Arakans Youth Union said that the arrested individuals were not connected with the Arakan Army, but instead were aiding Arakanese refugees in Myanmar. It added that the Arakan Army was not a terrorist organisation but a legitimate rebel army.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.