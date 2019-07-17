Myanmar nationals stage protest outside Singapore embassy in Washington

Monday's (July 15) protest at the Singapore embassy in Washington was attended by at least two dozen protester.
PHOTO: Twitter/ Voice of Arakan
Charissa Yong
The Straits Times

WASHINGTON - A group of Myanmar nationals staged a demonstration in front of the Singapore embassy in Washington on Monday (July 15) in protest of the Singapore government's arrest and deportation of leaders of the Arakanese Association (Singapore).

Six Myanmar nationals were arrested in Singapore last week and deported for illegally garnering support for armed violence against the Myanmar government, Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement last Wednesday.

The arrested Myanmar nationals were allegedly supporters of the Arakan Army (AA), a Rakhine insurgent group which the Myanmar government has designated a terrorist organisation. The AA is the armed wing of the United League of Arakan, which seeks greater autonomy for the Rakhine state and whose members are mostly Buddhist ethnic Rakhines.

According to a statement from the Arakan Youths Union (Japan), a group of Myanmar nationals have planned a protest outside the Singapore embassy in Tokyo on Wednesday afternoon.

The Japan chapter of the Arakans Youth Union said that the arrested individuals were not connected with the Arakan Army, but instead were aiding Arakanese refugees in Myanmar. It added that the Arakan Army was not a terrorist organisation but a legitimate rebel army.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

Monday's protest at the Singapore embassy in Washington was attended by at least two dozen protesters, according to photos posted on the Voice of Arakan Twitter account.

They held handwritten placards which urged Singapore to "stop selling Arakanese to the Myanmar army", and signs with the names of the six Myanmar nationals who had been arrested.

A Burma News International article on the protest cited organisers as "denouncing the Singaporean government for transferring the leaders of the Arakan Association (Singapore) to the Myanmar police force despite knowing the Myanmar Army is committing war crimes in ethnic regions".

Meanwhile, the United States announced on Tuesday that Myanmar's army chief and four other generals would be banned from entering America due to their role in human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings in the Rakhine state, during the military-led ethnic cleansing of Rohingya in August 2017.

"With this announcement, the United States is the first government to publicly take action with respect to the most senior leadership of the Burmese military," said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement which used Myanmar's former name of Burma.

"We remain concerned that the Burmese government has taken no action to hold accountable those responsible for human rights violations and abuses, and there are continued reports of the Burmese military committing human rights violations and abuses throughout the country," he added.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

MYANMAR human rights
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Former Malaysian King divorces Russian ex-beauty queen wife after one year of marriage: Report
Former Malaysian King divorces Russian ex-beauty queen wife after one year of marriage: Report
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is
How will our local celebrities look like in 40 years? Viral #faceappchallenge shows you how cruel time is
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Does NTUC FairPrice live up to its name? A survey of FairPrice house-brand prices
Simon Yam doesn&#039;t want daughter Ella to join showbiz so she can spend time with him
Simon Yam doesn't want daughter Ella to join showbiz so she can spend time with him
Air China flight uproar after business class mayhem ends at police station
Air China flight uproar after business class mayhem ends at police station
&#039;Everything is gone&#039;: Family lost most of their belongings in Boon Lay HDB flat fire
'Everything is gone': Family lost most of their belongings in Boon Lay HDB flat fire
Prudential sues former agency leader for up to $2.5b for mass exodus of 244 agents
Prudential sues former agency leader for up to $2.5b for mass exodus of 244 agents
Olivia Newton-John proposed after taking hallucinogen
Olivia Newton-John proposed after taking hallucinogen
666 dengue cases recorded in Singapore last week, a 3-year high: NEA
666 dengue cases recorded in Singapore last week, a 3-year high: NEA
Disabled Foodpanda rider climbs 14 floors to deliver fried chicken in KL
Disabled Foodpanda rider climbs 14 floors to deliver fried chicken in KL
Myanmar nationals stage protest outside Singapore embassy in Washington
Myanmar nationals stage protest outside Singapore embassy in Washington
TransCom officers approached madrasah students to meet quota? It&#039;s fake, say police
TransCom officers approached madrasah students to meet quota? It's fake, say police

LIFESTYLE

Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Hire a private jet for your next holiday from Singapore for as low as $363 per flight hour
Good deals must share July 15 - 21: $1 durian, free bubble milk tea, Ikea salmon croissant and other deals
$1 durian, free bubble milk tea, Ikea salmon croissant and other deals this week
Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes
Exercise you should and should not do if you have diabetes
5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore
5 reasons why millennials stopped coveting country clubs in Singapore

Home Works

Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Swoon-worthy bedroom ideas you need to see
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
Home renovation guide: Tips to avoid getting duped when renovating your first place
House Tour: An inviting loft-style apartment with customised furniture
House Tour: An inviting loft-style apartment with customised furniture
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas
Make the most of your 5-room HDB with fresh layout ideas

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Simon Yam&#039;s leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Simon Yam's leggy daughter sends Chinese internet users into a frenzy
Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
Korean woman pieces together $600 in shredded banknotes, wins respect of the internet
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
This made my day: Veteran Malaysian pilot quits to fly with daughters
&#039;Burnt pig&#039; comments still get S.H.E&#039;s Selina in tears 9 years later
'Burnt pig' comments still get S.H.E's Selina in tears 9 years later

SERVICES