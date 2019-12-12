Mynah hung from laundry pole stand outside Yishun flat; NParks investigating

A resident in Yishun hung a mynah from the laundry pole stand outside her flat in a bid to teach the bird a lesson for entering her kitchen.
PHOTO: Facebook/Acres
Prisca Ang
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - In an attempt to teach a mynah a lesson for entering her kitchen, a resident hung the bird from the laundry pole stand outside her Yishun flat.

The Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) said on Facebook on Wednesday (Dec 11) that it received a call about the mynah on its 24-hour wildlife rescue hotline.

A video in its post shows the bird dangling on what appears to be a string from the laundry pole stand outside the flat.

"Our rescue officers were shocked to learn from the unit's resident that the mynah was deliberately hung from the pole to teach the mynah (and other mynahs) a lesson, so they can 'learn' not to enter her kitchen," Acres said.

Acres assessed the bird for injuries and gave it some water and food, before releasing it.

Its rescue officers also informed the resident that her actions were an act of cruelty and advised her on other ways to deter birds that are drawn to exposed food.

Acts of cruelty to animals are punishable by law.

NParks is currently investigating the case, said Acres.

The Straits Times has contacted NParks and Acres for more information.

The video sparked anger among netizens.

One Facebook user, Ms Sabrina Love, commented: "Even though I don't like mynahs because they come into our flat to eat stuff, it is cruel to do that to a bird. There are many ways to make sure the birds don't come (into the flat to) eat."

THE NEED FOR KINDNESS AND COEXISTENCE Our 24-hour wildlife rescue hotline received a call for a mynah who was seen...

Posted by ACRES: Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Singapore) on Tuesday, 10 December 2019

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

