N-level results to be released on Dec 18

The results of the 2025 Singapore-Cambridge N-level examinations will be released on Dec 18, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) on Thursday (Dec 11).

Details of the collection arrangements will be shared by the respective schools with their students, said MOE and SEAB in a joint media release on Dec 11.

Students who are unable to return to school to collect their results may appoint a proxy to do so on their behalf.

Proxies are required to produce the relevant documents for verification when collecting the results, said MOE and SEAB, adding that school candidates can contact their school for assistance with the appointment of a proxy.

Private candidates with a Singpass account can obtain their results via SEAB's candidate portal from 2.45pm on Dec 18.

Those who do not have Singpass can view their results in the portal using the account they created during their earlier registration as examination candidates.

Applying for ITE

Candidates applying for courses offered by the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) can submit their applications online via the ITE application portal between 2.30pm on Dec 18 and 5pm on Dec 22.

They can also book an appointment with the respective ITE colleges via email or phone to get an appointment to collect hard copy application forms.

The forms will be available at the Customer and Visitor Centres at the three ITE Colleges on an appointment basis.

Those who applied for courses can check the posting results on the ITE application portal from 9am on Dec 26.

Candidates who receive an ITE offer should accept or reject it via the same portal between 9am on Dec 26 and 11.59pm on Jan 2.

Direct entry to poly

For the Direct-Entry-Scheme to polytechnic programme (DPP), eligible school candidates will receive a copy of Form N from their secondary schools.

The DPP prepares candidates for progression into selected polytechnic diploma courses via a two-year Higher Nitec course at ITE.

Those who successfully complete the Higher Nitec course and attain the required minimum qualifying grade point average are guaranteed a place in a polytechnic diploma course mapped to their Higher Nitec course.

Eligible candidates can apply for the DPP via the ITE application portal from 2.30pm on Dec 18 to 5pm on Dec 22.

The DPP posting results will be released at 2pm on Dec 26, and candidates can check their posting results online via the same portal.

Those who receive a DPP offer should accept or reject it via the portal between 2pm on Dec 26 and 11.59pm on Jan 2.

School candidates who do not have a confirmed place in the DPP should report to their secondary schools in 2026 for Secondary 5.

Poly foundation programme

School candidates from the Normal (Academic) course who are eligible for the polytechnic foundation programme (PFP) will receive a copy of Form P in January 2026, on the day of the O-level examinations results release, inviting them to apply for the programme.

The PFP is a diploma foundation programme conducted over two academic semesters at the polytechnics.

Eligible school candidates who are interested should first report to their secondary schools in 2026 to start their Secondary 5 year, while awaiting notification of eligibility and confirmation of a place in the PFP.

Education and career guidance

Candidates are encourage to explore the range of education and career pathways available to them to make informed decisions about their next steps.

They may refer to MOE's CourseFinder or MySkillsFuture student portal to find out more about the options available, said MOE and SEAB.

Students can also consult their teachers or education and career guidance counsellors in their respective secondary schools about their next steps.

They can also make an appointment with a counsellor at MOE's education and career guidance centre online.

