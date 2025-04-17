Naked man attacks another man in Hougang, injures 3 police officers during arrest

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (April 17) after he allegedly slashed another man at Hougang Avenue 8.

As he was being arrested, he allegedly injured three police officers with a wooden plank with nails.

They sustained minor injuries but did not require medical attention.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they received several calls for assistance at about 1.10pm on Thursday.

When the police arrived at the scene, they saw the man running around naked.

Earlier, he allegedly attacked a 30-year-old man.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at Block 681 Hougang Avenue 8 and the injured man was taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital.

The man was subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by grievous means, and for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty.

Police investigations are ongoing.

