Motorcyclist spotted walking naked at Jalan Besar after getting into accident at Bendemeer Road

In a strange twist, a 44-year-old male motorcyclist who was involved in an accident with a taxi along Bendemeer Road was later seen walking naked along Jalan Besar Road.

The bizarre incident started at around 11am on Wednesday (Oct 29) when the motorcyclist allegedly collided into the rear of a Prime taxi.

The taxi driver, surnamed Tan, told Shin Min Daily News that there was a female passenger on board his taxi when the accident happened, adding that the impact sent the motorcyclist crashing onto the roof of his taxi.

"I did not dare to brake immediately as I was afraid that he would fall off. So, I gradually slowed down.

"Once my taxi came to a stop, he climbed off and walked across the road before I could even ask him anything," Tan told Shin Min.

According to Tan, the motorcyclist was wearing a red shirt and a pair of dark-coloured trousers.

"He looked dazed and acted strangely, pacing up and down along the sidewalk. The next moment, when I checked again, he was gone," added Tan.

The man was also believed to be injured and left a 90-metre trail of blood in his wake, Shin Min reported.

A video of the collision's aftermath seen by AsiaOne shows a single shoe next to the motorcycle, which had been left on the second lane of the four-lane carriageway.

Two Traffic Police patrol cars and a police motorcycle are seen parked behind the 44-year-old's abandoned motorcycle, just before Bendemeer Primary School.

An eyewitness told Shin Min that the man was later seen standing naked outside a shop along Jalan Besar Road at around 12pm.

"I was startled to see a naked man outside the shop," said the eyewitness, adding that another man later brought him inside the shop.

A video posted on social media platform Xiaohongshu, which has since been taken down, shows the man running along Jalan Besar Road.

Checks by AsiaOne show that the stretch of road is next to ARC 380, a mixed-use development. This is about 1.2km away from the accident site.

In the video, the man is seen running towards the direction of Beatty Road.

He was later found by police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance crew. They had reportedly acted on a tip-off by another man who had tailed the 44-year-old motorcyclist.

Police told AsiaOne that the motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to hospital and is assisting with police investigations.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, SCDF confirmed that the man was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

It is not known when and why the man undressed.

Shin Min Daily News reported that it understands the case does not involve drugs or Kpods.

Police investigations are ongoing.

