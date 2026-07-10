Nanyang Girls' High alumni raise over $57k for canteen stall owner battling cancer: 'Kindest soul you'll ever meet'

One former Nanyang Girls' High School student is paying forward the kindness she received as a teenager, raising more than $57,000 for her former school canteen stall owner who is battling a cancer relapse.

Sharing the appeal in a TikTok post on Sunday (July 5), Vivian Zhao described Anna Ng, affectionately known as Auntie Anna, as someone who went above and beyond for students during her years at the school.

"She always made off-menu special meals for us to satisfy our cravings (and) always gave us huge portions in fear that we would go hungry," Zhao wrote, adding that there were also occasions when Ng refused to accept payment from students.

Ng, 62, first shared her cancer diagnosis in 2022, after revealing that she had become her family's sole breadwinner when her husband, now 67, suffered a stroke in 2000.

She had taken over an economy rice stall at Nanyang Girls' High School in 2022, but struggled to make ends meet while facing about $20,000 in medical bills following her ovarian cancer diagnosis in June that year.

In her post, Zhao also spoke about the close relationship she shared with Ng, saying the canteen vendor was someone who always made her feel heard, encouraged and cared for, often spending hours talking with her after school.

"I knew she was always there and would always be proud of me," said Zhao.

Battling stage four cancer

Despite the cancer returning, Zhao said Ng has remained resilient.

Ng is battling stage four ovarian cancer and is appealing for donations to help cover her chemotherapy costs.

"She remains brave in the face of cancer, not only once but twice. When she relapsed, she didn't even want to tell me," Zhao wrote.

According to the GoGetFunding website, Zhao said that Ng has also found it increasingly difficult to support herself amid rising living costs and the challenges of running a canteen stall.

"Working as a canteen vendor does not give her much income, as many of her work days are disrupted by the holidays, exam periods and other school activities," Zhao wrote.

"I think that given all the kindness Auntie Anna has shown towards us, it is time for us to also give back and show our love to her."

The fundraiser has since received contributions from more than 900 donors, raising over $57,000.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com