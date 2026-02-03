Nanyang Optical closure: Other eyewear retailers offering help to affected customers, staff

SINGAPORE — Indian eyewear chain Lenskart is offering support to affected staff of Nanyang Optical amid news that the home-grown eye-care business plans to shutter most of its outlets in Singapore.

In response to queries from The Straits Times on Feb 2, Lenskart Singapore’s head of business Jarrod Chua said: “We are offering interview opportunities across all roles and designations.

“We have reached out to ask to be connected with affected retail staff, opticians and optometrists. As Lenskart opens two new stores this week, with more planned throughout the year, we could use extra employment.”

Those interested in applying for a role at Lenskart can e-mail help@lenskart.sg, he added.

The brand is also providing full cash credits to cover the losses of Nanyang Optical customers on a case-by-case basis.

Affected customers will need to provide valid proof of purchase, said Chua. They will also need to provide a “description of what had transpired leading to the loss, and what actions they have taken to retrieve their order”.

“While the optical and eyewear sector is highly competitive, Lenskart is grateful for the strong and growing trust of the local community,” Chua said.

A customer affected by the closure of Nanyang Optical told news outlet Mothership that she was saddled with $1,800 in losses from a prepaid order of contact lenses after the Nanyang Optical branch at Northpoint City mall shut without notice.

Chua said Lenskart is in touch with the customer, adding that she will receive her “contact lenses in bulk by the end of this week”.

“Lenskart will not impose a cap as to how many people we can help. Everyone affected by the liquidation can contact us for full cash credits,” Chua said.

He added that some customers have already contacted the retailer via WhatsApp and e-mail.

Another eyewear retailer, Capitol Optical, is also offering support to affected customers who have “uncollected orders” from Nanyang Optical, with $20,000 worth of optical products up for grabs.

“Support will be provided on a dollar-for-dollar basis, based on the deposit or full payment amount actually paid by each customer for their original and uncollected Nanyang Optical purchase, not exceeding $1,000 worth of products per person,” said Capitol Optical.

The products are available on a first come, first served basis to customers whose Nanyang Optical purchases have been verified, until the $20,000 worth of optical products is fully utilised, it added.

Customers must have valid receipts dated between Dec 20, 2025, and Jan 26 to be eligible for this assistance, which can be applied for via Capitol Optical’s submission form.

Each person can submit only one form.

The retailer added that it will contact eligible customers to schedule appointments for an eye test and the selection of products at selected outlets.

Nanyang Optical’s intention to wind up its operations was first published in a notice in the Government Gazette on Jan 26. The notice added that the company’s creditors will meet on Feb 13 at 2.30pm.

Liquidators are expected to be appointed at the meeting, and a committee will be formed to oversee the liquidation process.

Four Nanyang Optical stores, operated directly by the company, will be wound up. They are the three stores in Northpoint City, Kovan and Parkway Parade, as well as sister brand Alexis Eyewear Boutique in Wisma Atria mall.

Only the Nanyang Optical stores in Junction 8 mall and The Clementi Mall, which are under franchise deals, will continue to operate, reported The Business Times.

[[nid:729131]]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.