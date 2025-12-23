Elaine Ng to take over as National Arts Council chief

The National Arts Council (NAC) will be getting a new leader in the new year.

This was announced by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) in a media release on Tuesday (Dec 23).

Elaine Ng, who is currently the deputy secretary for administration at the Ministry of Defence, will replace current NAC chief executive officer Low Eng Teong on Mar 1, 2026.

In her current role, Ng is responsible for formulating and implementing policies in the areas of national service, manpower, finance, information systems, legal and service delivery to support national security objectives.

Prior to her current role, Ng was the deputy chief executive of the National Heritage Board and the chief executive officer of the National Library Board (NLB) between April 2011 and November 2019.

She is also credited with innovations in service delivery and technology through creative library services during her tenure at NLB.

Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo said he is excited to see the continued growth of the arts sector under Ng's leadership.

Neo also paid tribute to Low's "steadfast leadership". He said, "Under Eng Teong's leadership, NAC has broadened access to the arts, strengthened support for the sector, and deepened the role that culture plays in shaping who we are as Singaporeans."

Low was appointed to lead NAC in 2023, after five years as its deputy and assistant chief executive officer.

As part of the transition, Ng will be appointed chief executive officer (designate) from Jan 1, 2026, before taking on the role on Mar 1, 2026, after Low steps down on Feb 28.

