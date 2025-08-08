National Day 2025: President's Office, Mindef, SAF hold observance ceremonies

Ahead of the National Day on Saturday (Aug 9), various Government agencies such as the President's Office, Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) held their national day observance ceremonies on Friday morning (Aug 8).

At the Istana, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam was joined by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong for singing the national anthem and reciting the pledge.

They also viewed a performance by students from APSN Chaoyang School.

Mindef, SAF National Day observance ceremony

Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing led around 1,000 personnel from Mindef and SAF in reciting the national pledge and singing the national anthem at the Mindef headquarters in Gombak on Friday.

The Music and Drama Company put up a performance to highlight this year's theme, "We are Singapore". It captures the nation's enduring spirit and aspirations for the past 60 years, intertwining the role of the SAF with Singapore's journey of progress.

The SAF also marks six decades of safeguarding Singapore's sovereignty and security in 2025 (SAF60).

A Mindef spokesperson said that all SAF units, including overseas training detachments, will be holding observance ceremonies to celebrate National Day.

