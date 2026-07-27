Bus, train services to be extended on eve of National Day

Thinking about catching up with friends and family during the upcoming National Day long weekend?

There's good news if you are concerned about transport.

Public transport operators SBS Transit and SMRT will extend the operating hours of train services on the eve of National Day (Aug 8).

In addition, the operating hours of 53 bus services will also be extended to complement the extension of train operating hours.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys early and note the changes.

NSL, EWL, CCL and TEL

SMRT will extend the departure time of its last train on the North-South Line to leave City Hall MRT station for Jurong East, Marina South Pier and Tuas Link stations to 12.30am.

Meanwhile, the last train departing East-West Line's City Hall station will also be at 12.30am.

On the Circle Line, the last train leaving Marina Bay and HarbourFront stations will be at 11.57pm and 11.30pm respectively.

The last train departing from Woodlands North and Bayshore on the Thomson-East Coast Line will be at 12am and 12.12am respectively.

There will be no extension for Bukit Panjang LRT and Changi Airport services.

DTL, NEL, Punggol and Sengkang LRT

SBS Transit has also extended train services on the Downtown (DTL) and North-East (NEL) MRT Lines.

On the DTL, the last train will leave Bugis station for Expo and Bukit Panjang at 12.29am and 12.46am respectively.

The last train will depart Dhoby Ghaut MRT station on the NEL for HarbourFront and Punggol Coast at 12.28am and 12.40am respectively.

Both Punggol and Sengkang LRT will also extend their operating hours.

The last trains will leave Sengkang and Punggol LRT stations at 1.06am and 1.09am respectively.

Bus services

The Land Transport Authority has also announced that the operating hours of 53 bus services will be extended on the eve of National Day.

This is to complete the extension of train operation hours, LTA said.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

[[nid:739584]]

editor@asiaone.com