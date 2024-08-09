National Day Parade 2024: Rain fails to dampen high festive spirits of attendees

It rained on this parade, not once, but twice - but nothing can dampen the spirits of parade attendees.

At about 4.50pm and 5.30pm on Friday, the parade square at the Padang saw some light showers as attendees were streaming in for the National Day Parade.

The gloomy weather however, did not seem to dampen the spirits of the 27,000 attendees, who were seen whipping out their umbrellas and ponchos.

Even as it continued to pour, the smiles on their faces were still visible as they looked forward to the evening’s show.

Speaking with AsiaOne, Gary Tan, 40, was all smiles as he stood in line, ready to enter the venue to get to his seats.

He shared that although being caught in the rain did slightly upset him at first, his spirits lifted once again as the event started.

Attending the parade with his family and in-laws, Tan said: "We're looking forward to finding the best seat with the best views!"

Tan also shared that he and his family were most looking forward to the Red Lions' descent during the parade this year.

The Red Lions, who made their appearance at about 6.30pm, landed smoothly despite the rain - perhaps a little too smooth as some unavoidably slipped on the wet parade grounds of the Padang.

Despite the slight slip-ups, crowds cheered nonetheless, giving whole-hearted cheers and applause for their brave descent despite the cloudy, rainy skies.

Lawrence Wong's first NDP as prime minister

Later in the evening, as Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong stepped into the Padang, crowds could be heard cheering as the former PM waved his flag, smiling at the attendees.

The announcer also thanked SM Lee on behalf of the people of Singapore for his contributions to country before a short video played, recounting multiple quotes by Lee on Singapore's success thus far.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong then arrived by vehicle, waving at the crowd as he stepped out.

Attendees could be heard cheering as he stepped up to his seat, shaking SM Lee's hand as he walked by him.

This is Wong's first parade as PM.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam then arrived soon after, similarly being escorted out of his vehicle by military personnel.

He waved at the crowds before the National Anthem began playing, just as an Chinook helicopter flew over the Padang, the Singapore flag fluttering in the sky.

Five F-16 fighter jets blitzed over the skies of the Padang soon after, fanning out in a "bomb burst" formation as they roared past.

The feu de joie (fire of joy) that took place as part of the salute to the President filled the air with the cracking sound of gunshots as some attendees covered their ears.

This is Tharman's first parade as president - he was sworn in as Singapore's ninth president in September 2023.

This story is developing.

