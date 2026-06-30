We, the citizens of Singapore! Activities, exhibition lined up for 60th year of national pledge

This August not only marks Singapore's 61st National Day, but also 60 years since the national pledge was first recited in schools on Aug 24, 1966.

Singaporeans can look forward to commemorative activities and understanding more about the national pledge through various programmes, including a Pledge60 campaign, said the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) in a press release on Monday (June 29).

The campaign will feature three short films that capture conversations between everyday Singaporeans reflecting on the pledge and what it means to them.

There will also be a Pledge60 exhibition by Defence Collective Singapore, held from July to August at various shopping malls across Singapore.

"Through exhibits and participatory activities inspired by the national pledge and Total Defence values, visitors can explore the origin of the pledge and its continued relevance while reflecting on the role each individual plays in contributing to Singapore's resilience, security and future," said MCCY.

Fly the flag

The annual tradition of flying the Singapore flag is also upon us.

MCCY encouraged households and organisations to display the national flag at their building and residential premises between July 1 and Sept 30 in commemoration of National Day and the 60th anniversary of the pledge.

"During this period, the rules for flying and displaying the national flag are relaxed – for example, the national flag may be flown without a flagpole or at night without illumination," said the ministry.

National flags will also be available for redemption at no additional cost from end-June onwards, at a list of locations including community clubs, selected CapitaLand malls and selected Courts stores.

For more details on the collection points, members of the public can visit ndp.gov.sg/going-beyond/sg-flag-giveaways/.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com