'It's about time we gave something back': Lions return home to a rousing welcome

Singapore's triumphant football team returned home on Wednesday (Nov 19) after making local football history in qualifying for the Asian Cup on merit.

Ahead of their scheduled 4.30pm touch down, a smattering of supporters dotted the arrival hall of Changi Airport's Terminal 2, bearing clappers and placards of cheer and encouragement.

Banners were then handed out to the crowd, which swelled to some 100, before the Lions squad walked out to rousing screams and shouts at about 5.30pm.

The team sung a birthday song for captain Hariss Harun — who turns 35 on Wednesday — before launching into a deafening cheer which continued as players walked down the barricades to greet eager fans, occasionally stopping for pictures.

Speaking to the media at the airport, Hariss expressed his appreciation for the fans who stuck through the highs and lows: "It's about time we gave back something... Yesterday, it was that moment — away, sell-out crowd, beautiful stadium.

"Each and everyone stepped up in the team to do their part, and it was a wonderful story to get us to the Asian Cup."

Shawal Anuar, who scored Singapore's first goal against Hong Kong on Nov 18, added: "Every game, I just give my very best. I just have to contribute something for my country whenever I play."

Interim head coach Gavin Lee said he plans to take a breather and spend some time with his wife before getting back in the swing of discussions.

"In football, you don't have a lot of happy days, to be honest. There are a lot of tough moments.

"And so like I said before, in this situation right now, we just want to soak it all in, appreciate the journey, appreciate the support, appreciate the moments that we've been through on the pitch last night, and then we go from there."

Singapore earned a spot in the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia after edging out Hong Kong 2-1 in a qualifying match at the Kai Tak Stadium on Nov 18. The national team last played in the 1984 Asian Cup as hosts.

For qualifying for the major tournament, each player could receive up to a $40,000 bonus from the Football Association of Singapore (FAS), The Straits Times previously reported.

Asked about the incentive, FAS president Forrest Li told reporters on Wednesday that the amount will be "more than that".

"Our entire team well deserved it. There will be a big reward," he said, estimating that the whole team "will probably get around $2 million" for the qualification campaign.

He asked for more support for local football.

"Please come to the match, come to show your support and for the older kids in Singapore, just play more after school, go out to play some football."

[[nid:725534]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com