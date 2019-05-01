National service forces: How does Singapore compare to South Korea and Taiwan?

All male Singaporean citizens and second-generation permanent residents must serve in the Singapore Armed Forces for at least 24 months. While many gain valuable lessons from their service, such as teamwork, responsibility, and time management, it is true that one receives minimal compensation and experiences limited freedom.

However, how does Singapore's obligatory military service actually compare to those of other countries?

HIGHEST MONTHLY ALLOWANCE

While Singapore's monthly allowance is the highest at face value.Currently, Corporal First Class, the highest rank for enlistees, receives S$670 a month. In comparison, in Korea and Taiwan, equivalent ranks receive S$487 and S$317 respectively. However, when comparing monthly allowance to GDP ratio, it becomes evident that Singapore's salary structure is lower relative to its average income. For example, relative to its GDP, Singapore's ratio stands at 9.56 per cent, which is significantly lower than Korea's 12.99 per cent and Taiwan's 12.37 per cent. In other words, Singaporean soldiers have less purchasing power compared to their counterparts in Korea and Taiwan.

BEST WELFARE: MOST VACATION DAYS & WEEKENDS OFF

Singapore National Service provides the most vacation days, something that all soldiers look forward to. Specifically, Singaporean soldiers can utilize up to 28 days of vacation throughout their 24 months of service. In addition, barring training exercises and special circumstances, most soldiers are allowed to go home during the weekends. On the other hand, Korean soldiers receive 21 vacation days for 21 months of service and are mandated to stay at their respective bases even on weekends. On the other hand, Taiwanese soldiers do not get time off except on weekends; however, the duration of their military service is the shortest at 4 months.

DECENT SAFETY

Though there has been an increased backlash and scrutiny into safety recently, the Singapore National Service is fairly safe. In 2018, Singaporean mortality rate stood at 0.01 per cent (7 deaths out of 72,000 active personnel), which is significantly lower than that of Korea (0.014 per cent or 86 deaths out of 599,000). However, it is a bit higher than Taiwan's, which is 0.008 per cent or 15 deaths of out 186,000.

It is important to also note that Singapore's military may face less risk than South Korea and Taiwan's given that it does not have direct military tensions. These countries are at times involved tense military confrontation with North Korea and China, respectively. Additionally, Korea seemed to be plagued with suicides as it accounted for the majority of total deaths. In contrast, training accidents were the main cause of fatalities in Singapore's army.

PARTING THOUGHTS

In sum, some aspects of the Singaporean National Service appear to be favourable compared to in South Korea and Taiwan. For example, Singapore's military provides a higher quality of living and safety for its soldiers than South Korea or Taiwan. It also pays the highest allowances, before considering GDP per capita. With that said, it is difficult to know how individual experiences vary between each programme.

This article was first published in ValueChampion.