Singapore to set up national space agency to position itself as leader in space technology

A new government agency to develop Singapore's space industry and capabilities will be set up on April 1, said Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science & Technology Tan See Leng on Monday (Feb 2).

The National Space Agency of Singapore (NSAS) will come under the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

Speaking at the inaugural Space Summit on Monday, Dr Tan, who is also Manpower Minister, said that NSAS will have a multi-agency operations centre supporting government agencies with satellite tasking — the capturing of images at a desired area — and geospatial data analytics.

The space agency will also look to further develop the constellation of earth observation satellites to meet future national requirements and use cases in the equatorial region. The government currently co-owns three satellites with ST Engineering for government and commercial needs.

Additionally, NSAS will be responsible for the legislation and regulation of Singapore's space sector to be one that is pro-innovation and pro-business whilst meeting high standards for space safety and space sustainability.

NSAS will also continue to invest in building space capabilities, as well as R&D in adjacent sectors such as AI, robotics and quantum technologies, which can contribute to the development of space and space-enabled capabilities.

It will further seek to attract global space companies to establish their base in Singapore and develop international partnerships and collaborations.

The national agency will be led by Ngiam Le Na, who will step down as deputy CEO at DSO National Laboratories. She was also previously deputy CEO at the Defence Science and Technology Agency.

Ngiam has overseen the acquisition and development of earth observation satellites and supported the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore in building counter-drone capabilities.

MTI said on Monday that the global space economy is projected to reach US$1.8 trillion (S$2.3 trillion) by 2035.

"The establishment of NSAS represents Singapore's commitment to become a leader in space technologies and services, leveraging our strategic location, technological capabilities, and business-friendly environment to capture emerging opportunities," it said.

There are currently about 70 space companies in Singapore, employing around 2,000 people in various roles from from designing and manufacturing space components to providing satellite-based services.

