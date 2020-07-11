NCMP seats to be offered to PSP's West Coast GRC candidates based on GE2020 results

With results of the 2020 general election officially announced, the Workers’ Party (WP) has won in Sengkang GRC, Aljunied GRC and Hougang SMC.

This gives the Opposition a total of 10 elected Member of Parliament (MP) seats in the House.

With the expanded Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) scheme increasing the minimum number of opposition seats in Parliament from nine to 12, there will be two NCMP seats offered to the best “losers” in the election.

This is set to be the Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) West Coast GRC team, which got 48.31 per cent of votes.

The team is led by PSP’s chief Dr Tan Cheng Bock. However, Dr Tan has said that he would not take up the NCMP seat, calling it a “ploy” to entice voters from opposition parties.

He did say that for the rest of his PSP members, the NCMP scheme is a good platform for them to have a feel of and understand what Parliament proceedings are like.

The enhanced NCMP scheme also gives NCMPs the same voting rights as elected MPs in the next Parliament.

Should the entire PSP West Coast team reject the NCMP seats, they will be then offered to the next-best opposition candidates.

