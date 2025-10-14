Lim Shung Yar to take over as National Council of Social Service CEO from Feb 1

The National Council of Social Service (NCSS) will be getting a new leader after the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) announced a leadership change on Tuesday (Oct 14).

Lim Shung Yar, 45, will be appointed chief executive officer on Feb 1, 2026. As part of the transition, he will be appointed chief executive officer-designate on Nov 1.

He will take over from Tan Li San, 50, who became NCSS' chief in 2020.

Lim is currently senior director for leadership development and strategy in the Public Service Division, and has also held appointments in the culture, community and youth, and education ministries.

President of NCSS Anita Fam welcomed Lim's appointment and said: "We are confident that with his experience and commitment, he will steer NCSS to another exciting new chapter with continued growth and innovation."

Outgoing CEO Tan is credited with strengthening NCSS' role as a sector developer.

MSF said that she led NCSS through a period of transformation and rapid responses to community needs arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"She spearheaded initiatives such as the Courage Fund (Covid) and Invictus Fund, which provided financial and social support to Singaporeans in need and to social service agencies (SSAs).

"Tan also drove digital transformation across the social service sector, including the launch of the Social Service Digital Plan, which sets out a roadmap to accelerate digital adoption among SSAs," MSF said.

In her tribute to Tan, Fam acknowledged that NCSS has strengthened its role as a sector developer and advanced partnerships to uplift lives and communities.

