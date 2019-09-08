NDP 2019: 27,000 turn up at the Padang for Singapore's bicentennial birthday bash

Fireworks at the Singapore River behind the statue of Sir Stamford Raffles during the National Day Parade, on Aug 9, 2019. PHOTO: The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Some 27,000 people turned the Padang into a sea of red and white at this year's National Day Parade to celebrate Singapore's 54th birthday.

From eight bicentennial floats, to perennial crowd favourites the Red Lions parachutists and fighter jet aerial displays, to the first-ever segment devoted to hip-hop and rap music, and multicultural dances showcasing Singapore’s diversity, this year's show continued the yearly tradition of being a visual treat for viewers.

Another highlight was the 171-vehicle mobile column that last featured at the NDP in 2015, with the air force’s Aster-30 surface-to-air missile system and the army's recently commissioned Hunter Armoured Fighting Vehicle among the new assets on display.

Thousands of people also thronged the Marina Bay area, as well as along the Singapore River, where fireworks will be set off for the first time to celebrate the river's historical significance. The display begins at 8pm and will last for five minutes.