NDP 2019: Celebrations hold special meaning for new citizen

Over the decade that he has lived in Singapore, Mr Chavda Ankur A. has made it a tradition to watch the National Day Parade on television and participate in the festivities.

This year, he has another reason to celebrate.

Mr Ankur, who is from India, became a Singapore citizen on Wednesday.

"It feels special because I am celebrating as a Singaporean now," he told The Straits Times at the annual Teck Ghee National Day observance ceremony yesterday.